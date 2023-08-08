Cory Sandhagen says he spoke to Dana White following uneventful UFC Nashville main event: “He was real nice about it”

Cory Sandhagen has said he’s spoken to UFC president Dana White following his uneventful win over Rob Font last weekend.

On Saturday night in the main event of UFC Nashville, Cory Sandhagen defeated Rob Font via unanimous decision. It was a dominant performance and win, but it wasn’t particularly exciting. A lot of fans and pundits criticized Sandhagen, but the contender did eventually note that he was suffering from a torn tricep and a bicep injury.

Nonetheless, it was said that during the event, Dana White walked out during the fourth round of the main event. When speaking on the matter, Sandhagen had the following to say.

“I actually already talked to Dana [White] about it,” Sandhagen said. “I was like, ‘Hey man, this happened, this happened, I really would’ve wanted to open up a lot more but didn’t feel comfortable.’ And he was real cool with it. He was fine with it. He just told me to heal up and he was real nice about it.”