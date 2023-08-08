Cory Sandhagen says he spoke to Dana White following uneventful UFC Nashville main event: “He was real nice about it”
On Saturday night in the main event of UFC Nashville, Cory Sandhagen defeated Rob Font via unanimous decision. It was a dominant performance and win, but it wasn’t particularly exciting. A lot of fans and pundits criticized Sandhagen, but the contender did eventually note that he was suffering from a torn tricep and a bicep injury.
Nonetheless, it was said that during the event, Dana White walked out during the fourth round of the main event. When speaking on the matter, Sandhagen had the following to say.
“I actually already talked to Dana [White] about it,” Sandhagen said. “I was like, ‘Hey man, this happened, this happened, I really would’ve wanted to open up a lot more but didn’t feel comfortable.’ And he was real cool with it. He was fine with it. He just told me to heal up and he was real nice about it.”
No bad blood with Sandhagen & White
“There was just no weirdness [from White],” Sandhagen added. “And in my last three opponents, I stopped Song Yadong, who’s a very, very good fighter and is going to continue to prove that he’s really good fighter. I know that he’s going to be one of the best in the division one day. I beat ‘Chito’ [Marlon Vera] by a mile and I beat Rob by two miles. You can’t really make too much of an argument that I don’t deserve the title shot next.
“I know that the last fight took out maybe a little bit of momentum, but you factor in all of the other things outside of the fight — and even inside the fight with the injury — and you can’t hate me too much for for the way that the fight played out. I still 50-45’d one of the best guys in the world on a bum arm.”
