Cory Sandhagen explains why he likes Sean O’Malley’s chances in upcoming UFC title fight with Merab Dvalishvili: “He’s that much better of a striker”

By Harry Kettle - March 28, 2024

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has explained why he likes Sean O’Malley’s chances in a title showdown with Merab Dvalishvili.

Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili

Following his win over Marlon Vera at UFC 299, Sean O’Malley made it clear that he’s open to whatever challenge comes his way next. According to the man himself, the next contender for his bantamweight championship will be none other than Merab Dvalishvili.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley confirms he is fighting Merab Dvalishvili next: “Your wish is granted”

It’s been a long time coming for Merab with many fans calling for him to get his shot. In the eyes of Cory Sandhagen, though, O’Malley has a good chance of overcoming the Georgian sensation.

Sandhagen backs O’Malley

“I think O’Malley has a really good shot at clipping Merab and finishing him,” Sandhagen said in an interview with Fanatics View. “That’s never really a good place to put all your eggs in a basket. That’s not a super reliable way to win. But, it’s reliable for O’Malley usually. So, I think if you have to start standing against O’Malley for five rounds and he’s that much better of a striker than Merab.

“Merab is a far superior wrestler and grappler than O’Malley is, but O’Malley is a far superior striker, so that makes it really interesting. Also just the style Merab has in grappling, he doesn’t really hold people down. He kind of lets them work back up and so if I was Merab, I would try and stick him to the mat and keep him there. If I was O’Malley, I would use that first minute of each round to really do what he did to Sterling and pinpoint, and missile this guy from a far. So, I can see O’Malley winning.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Cory Sandhagen? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Cory Sandhagen Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC

