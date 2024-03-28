Javier Mendez refutes Daniel Cormier’s claim that Islam Makhachev is more dangerous than Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Nobody is more dangerous”
Coach Javier Mendez has disagreed with Daniel Cormier’s claim that Islam Makhachev is more dangerous than Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Over the course of the last few years, Islam Makhachev has firmly established himself as the king of the lightweight division. Of course, prior to that, there was one man who stood tall above the rest at 155 pounds – his close friend Khabib Nurmagomedov.
One man who has seen both of train and compete for years is Daniel Cormier, who recently noted that he feels as if Islam is more dangerous now than Khabib was back in the day.
Javier Mendez, meanwhile, has a different opinion.
Mendez responds to Cormier’s Makhachev/Khabib comments
“OK, he’s more skilled in multiple areas, yes,” Mendez told MMA Mania. “More dangerous? Nobody is more dangerous, in my opinion, in the world than Khabib. Nobody, no one, I don’t care. I haven’t seen one that is more dangerous than Khabib in the sense of danger. I mean, you can’t do nothing to him. It’s very difficult to do anything to him.”
“Khabib is the most dangerous because, first of all, in my opinion and I’m being biased because I love him to death, he’s got the hardest chin I’ve ever seen on anybody,” Mendez continued. “He’s been hit. The only person who rocked him a little bit, a tiny bit, was Michael Johnson.
“Michael Johnson hit him with one hell of a shot and other than that, no one else has hit him with anything. Justin Gaethje’s hit him, but did nothing. He steamrolls everybody. I think ‘DC’ probably meant more skilled, yes that’s correct. But, more dangerous? I don’t think there’s ever been a man more dangerous than Khabib.”
