Javier Mendez refutes Daniel Cormier’s claim that Islam Makhachev is more dangerous than Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Nobody is more dangerous”

Coach Javier Mendez has disagreed with Daniel Cormier’s claim that Islam Makhachev is more dangerous than Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Over the course of the last few years, Islam Makhachev has firmly established himself as the king of the lightweight division. Of course, prior to that, there was one man who stood tall above the rest at 155 pounds – his close friend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

One man who has seen both of train and compete for years is Daniel Cormier, who recently noted that he feels as if Islam is more dangerous now than Khabib was back in the day.

Javier Mendez, meanwhile, has a different opinion.