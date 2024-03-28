Brendan Schaub believes Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the most underpaid UFC fighter of all time: “No one wants to hear this”

Former MMA fighter Brendan Schaub believes that Conor McGregor is the most underpaid UFC fighter of all time.

As we know, Conor McGregor is the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts. He has broken numerous records throughout his time in the sport, and it’s clear to see the impact he’s had on the overall value and success of the UFC.

With that being said, there’s certainly an argument to be made that he’s been underpaid in his career. After all, while he may have earned millions, the UFC has often been accused of not paying their fighters enough.

RELATED: Dana White names the one bad thing about dealing with Conor McGregor: “The guy doesn’t show up on time”

In a recent video, the aforementioned Brendan Schaub weighed in on the issue.