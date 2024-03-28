Brendan Schaub believes Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the most underpaid UFC fighter of all time: “No one wants to hear this”
Former MMA fighter Brendan Schaub believes that Conor McGregor is the most underpaid UFC fighter of all time.
As we know, Conor McGregor is the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts. He has broken numerous records throughout his time in the sport, and it’s clear to see the impact he’s had on the overall value and success of the UFC.
With that being said, there’s certainly an argument to be made that he’s been underpaid in his career. After all, while he may have earned millions, the UFC has often been accused of not paying their fighters enough.
In a recent video, the aforementioned Brendan Schaub weighed in on the issue.
Schaub’s McGregor theory
“Nobody’s more underpaid than Conor McGregor,” Schaub said. “Now, no one wants to hear this because you see his whiskey sales, you see him in that movie, you know, Road House, you see him in all this stuff, and he’s making all that money, and you’re like ‘No, he’s set, he’s a damn-near billionaire.’ I get that, but just from – it’s very black and white – from a numbers standpoint, if you look at what Conor’s brought into the UFC money-wise… He’s the most underpaid athlete, probably of all time.”
“Now people say the argument is ‘Well, he wouldn’t be that big if he didn’t have the UFC,'” Schaub said. “Well, my argument would be the UFC wouldn’t be as big if they didn’t have Conor McGregor, so that’s why there has to be some sort of middle ground.”
