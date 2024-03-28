Brendan Schaub believes Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the most underpaid UFC fighter of all time: “No one wants to hear this”

By Harry Kettle - March 28, 2024

Former MMA fighter Brendan Schaub believes that Conor McGregor is the most underpaid UFC fighter of all time.

Conor McGregor

As we know, Conor McGregor is the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts. He has broken numerous records throughout his time in the sport, and it’s clear to see the impact he’s had on the overall value and success of the UFC.

With that being said, there’s certainly an argument to be made that he’s been underpaid in his career. After all, while he may have earned millions, the UFC has often been accused of not paying their fighters enough.

RELATED: Dana White names the one bad thing about dealing with Conor McGregor: “The guy doesn’t show up on time”

In a recent video, the aforementioned Brendan Schaub weighed in on the issue.

Schaub’s McGregor theory

“Nobody’s more underpaid than Conor McGregor,” Schaub said. “Now, no one wants to hear this because you see his whiskey sales, you see him in that movie, you know, Road House, you see him in all this stuff, and he’s making all that money, and you’re like ‘No, he’s set, he’s a damn-near billionaire.’ I get that, but just from – it’s very black and white – from a numbers standpoint, if you look at what Conor’s brought into the UFC money-wise… He’s the most underpaid athlete, probably of all time.”

“Now people say the argument is ‘Well, he wouldn’t be that big if he didn’t have the UFC,'” Schaub said. “Well, my argument would be the UFC wouldn’t be as big if they didn’t have Conor McGregor, so that’s why there has to be some sort of middle ground.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub? Will we see the return of Conor McGregor this year? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brendan Schaub Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili

Cory Sandhagen explains why he likes Sean O’Malley’s chances in upcoming UFC title fight with Merab Dvalishvili: “He’s that much better of a striker”

Harry Kettle - March 28, 2024
Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Javier Mendez refutes Daniel Cormier's claim that Islam Makhachev is more dangerous than Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Nobody is more dangerous”

Harry Kettle - March 28, 2024

Coach Javier Mendez has disagreed with Daniel Cormier’s claim that Islam Makhachev is more dangerous than Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khamzat Chimaev, Robert Whittaker, UFC Saudi Arabia, UFC
Robert Whittaker

Dana White announces stacked UFC Saudi Arabia fight card, including Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Chris Taylor - March 27, 2024

Dana White has announced a number of fights for UFC Saudi Arabia, including a middleweight main event between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev.

Chris Weidman
UFC

Chris Weidman rules out retirement after UFC Atlantic City: "I still have more to offer"

Cole Shelton - March 27, 2024

Chris Weidman plans to continue fighting after UFC Atlantic City.

Luke Rockhold and Joe Schilling
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold signs with Karate Combat, set to debut against Bellator veteran Joe Schilling

Cole Shelton - March 27, 2024

Luke Rockhold has signed with Karate Combat and he has his debut set.

Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira pushes back on Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: "I'm next in line"

Josh Evanoff - March 27, 2024
Raquel Pennington
Kayla Harrison

Raquel Pennington explains why she wants Julianna Pena and not Kayla Harrison as her first title defense

Cole Shelton - March 27, 2024

Raquel Pennington is hoping for her first title defense to be against Julianna Pena.

Dana White, Sage Steele
Joe Rogan

VIDEO | Former ESPN reporter confuses Dana White for Joe Rogan in horrific interview gaffe

Josh Evanoff - March 27, 2024

It’s apparently not as easy to discern UFC President Dana White and Joe Rogan as one would assume.

Randy Couture, Dana White
Randy Couture

MMA legend Randy Couture explains why he’s concerned with the UFC anti-trust lawsuit settlement: “There’s no injunctive relief”

Susan Cox - March 27, 2024

MMA legend Randy Couture is explaining why he’s concerned with the UFC anti-trust lawsuit settlement.

Luke Rockhold, Mike Perry, BKFC 41
Tyron Woodley

Former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Tyron Woodley to serve as coaches on TUF-like series for Hardcore FC

Susan Cox - March 27, 2024

Former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Tyron Woodley are to serve as coaches on a TUF-like series for Hardcore FC.