WATCH | Video shows the exact moment Conor McGregor broke his toes just weeks prior to Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

Conor McGregor has proof that he broke his toes just three weeks prior to his bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

After McGregor lost to Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 by fourth-round submission, he claimed his foot was a balloon which many thought was an excuse. Since the loss, he has also doubled down on having suffered a foot injury just three weeks prior to the fight.

“I broke my foot 3 weeks out from the bout. I still marched forward however, and also landed the final blows of the night. On his blood brother. I am happy with how the contest went and the lessons learned. In my fighting and more importantly my preparation. Time will reveal all,” McGregor tweeted in 2019.

The final line of the tweet was interesting as Conor McGregor said time will reveal all. Now, years later, the Irishman’s documentary ‘McGregor Forever’ was released on Netflix on Wednesday, and in the first episode, footage of him breaking his toes in training and the immediate aftermath of the injury was caught on camera.

Immediately, McGregor yelled that he broke his toes and was clearly in pain. After icing it, his team popped the toe back into place but the others were still in injured. In the documentary, it shows the Irishman spending weeks on rehabbing his toes and having to wear shoes in training to avoid another injury just so he could make the walk to the Octagon against Nurmagomedov.

Even though Conor McGregor pushed through the injury, he still suffered a submission loss to his rival which was heartbreaking for him. He was then on the sidelines for over a year before he scored a first-round knockout win over Donald Cerrone but then suffered back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier.

