search

Ian Garry shows off new tattoo in “the same font” as Daniel Rodriguez’s tattoo after KO win at UFC Charlotte

By Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

Ian Garry got a new tattoo following his KO win over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Charlotte.

Ian Garry

Garry was set for the toughest test of his career on the main card of UFC Charlotte as he was taking on Rodriguez who was ranked 15th at welterweight. When the fight was booked, many thought it would be a tough fight for Garry, but the Irishman got the win with ease as he landed a head kick and finished Rodriguez with ground-and-pound in the first round.

After getting the win, and entering the top-15 at welterweight, Garry got a new tattoo of the number 15 on his shin that landed on Rodriguez’s head. As well, the tattoo is in the same font as Rodriguez’s chest tattoo.

“Number 15 in the world tattooed on my shin. This is in the same font as DRod’s tattoo on his chest just to give a little special connection to him,” Garry said in the video showing off the new tattoo.

The tattoo was an interesting choice by Ian Garry given that he got the number 15 on his shin but when the rankings came out he was 13th. However, he had said he didn’t care as the tattoo was more meaning that he got into the top-15 of the UFC’s welterweight division.

With the KO win over Daniel Rodriguez, Ian Garry called out Neil Magny as he believes he is the perfect next opponent for him,

“I believe Neil Magny is the perfect opponent for me to go out there and smoke and show the world how good I am,” Garry said after UFC Charlotte.

With the victory over Rodriguez, Garry improved to 12-0 and is now 5-0 in the UFC.

What do you make of Ian Garry’s new tattoo?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Ian Garry UFC

Related

Cody Stamann

Cody Stamann "pretty confident" he will win his appeal to have Douglas Silva de Andrade fight overturned to a No Contest

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023
Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee booked to make UFC return on July 1 in Las Vegas

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

Kevin Lee has his UFC return fight booked. According to MMA Underground’s John Morgan, Lee is set to make his UFC return on July 1 against Rinat Fakhretdinov at welterweight. The event will take place […]

Conor-McGregor-Khabib-Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

WATCH | Video shows the exact moment Conor McGregor broke his toes just weeks prior to Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

Conor McGregor has proof that he broke his toes just three weeks prior to his bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov. After McGregor lost to Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 by fourth-round submission, he claimed his foot was […]

Aljamain Sterling, Ray Longo
Ray Longo

Ray Longo has "no knowledge" of Aljamain Sterling agreeing to fight Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

Ray Longo, the head coach of Aljamain Sterling, says the UFC prematurely announced his fighter’s title defense against Sean O’Malley at UFC 292. After Sterling defended his bantamweight title for the third time at UFC […]

Conor McGregor
Khabib Nurmagomedov

WATCH | New footage shows heartbroken Conor McGregor in locker room after UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

Conor McGregor had a tough time dealing with his UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. On Wednesday, McGregor’s new documentary ‘McGregor Forever’ was released on Netflix and the first episode was showing the build-up to […]

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor responds to "woeful" challenge from UFC veteran Matt Brown

Lewis Simpson - May 17, 2023
Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier applauds Francis Ngannou for “setting a new standard” in the free-agent market

Susan Cox - May 17, 2023

Daniel Cormier is applauding Francis Ngannou for ‘setting a new standard’ in the free-agent market. Ngannou  (17-3 MMA) left the UFC in January of this year after being unable to come to a contract agreement […]

Anthony Smith
Johnny Walker

Anthony Smith admits he has a "glaring hole" in his game following Johnny Walker loss

Lewis Simpson - May 17, 2023

In the wake of his defeat to Johnny Walker at UFC Charlotte, Anthony Smith has admitted he has a “glaring hole” in his game. On Saturday past, Smith and Walker met at the Spectrum Center […]

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Borz
UFC

Video | UFC star Khamzat Chimaev FaceTime’s with Andrew Tate: “I have to see you brother”

Susan Cox - May 17, 2023

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has shared a video of a FaceTime call he had with Andrew Tate. Included in their conversation, was an invitation from Chimaev to Tate, to be present at his highly anticipated […]

UFC

Islam Makhachev reacts after the UFC books Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 for the BMF title

Susan Cox - May 17, 2023

Islam Makhachev is reacting after the UFC booked Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 for the BMF title. UFC President, Dana White, announced yesterday, May 16th that the lightweight five-round bout will be the headliner […]