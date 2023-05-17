Ian Garry shows off new tattoo in “the same font” as Daniel Rodriguez’s tattoo after KO win at UFC Charlotte

Ian Garry got a new tattoo following his KO win over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Charlotte.

Garry was set for the toughest test of his career on the main card of UFC Charlotte as he was taking on Rodriguez who was ranked 15th at welterweight. When the fight was booked, many thought it would be a tough fight for Garry, but the Irishman got the win with ease as he landed a head kick and finished Rodriguez with ground-and-pound in the first round.

After getting the win, and entering the top-15 at welterweight, Garry got a new tattoo of the number 15 on his shin that landed on Rodriguez’s head. As well, the tattoo is in the same font as Rodriguez’s chest tattoo.

“Number 15 in the world tattooed on my shin. This is in the same font as DRod’s tattoo on his chest just to give a little special connection to him,” Garry said in the video showing off the new tattoo.

The tattoo was an interesting choice by Ian Garry given that he got the number 15 on his shin but when the rankings came out he was 13th. However, he had said he didn’t care as the tattoo was more meaning that he got into the top-15 of the UFC’s welterweight division.

With the KO win over Daniel Rodriguez, Ian Garry called out Neil Magny as he believes he is the perfect next opponent for him,

“I believe Neil Magny is the perfect opponent for me to go out there and smoke and show the world how good I am,” Garry said after UFC Charlotte.

With the victory over Rodriguez, Garry improved to 12-0 and is now 5-0 in the UFC.

