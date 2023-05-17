search

Jake Paul pitches PFL vs. UFC card featuring Francis Ngannou after massive signing

By Josh Evanoff - May 17, 2023

PFL’s Jake Paul has sent a challenge to the UFC after the promotion’s signing of Francis Ngannou.

Earlier this week, ‘The Predator’ ended his lengthy free agency period. Ngannou famously left the UFC in January, making history as the first champion to leave the company since BJ Penn in 2004. For months, fighters and fans alike wondered where the heavyweight contender would land.

The former UFC champion announced his decision earlier this week, landing in the PFL. Ngannou will help lead a fighter advocacy board as well as PFL Africa. Furthermore, the move will allow him to make the transition to boxing as he’s previously noted. Ngannou has revealed that he’s in talks with Deontay Wilder, and Tyson Fury, among others.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU EXPLAINS WHY PFL DEBUT ISN’T SLATED UNTIL 2024

However, Francis Ngannou’s signing has naturally led to talk of his UFC exit. The former heavyweight champion left the company on bad terms, with Dana White even stating he would never re-sign him, no matter what. Well, given that Ngannou has a home and a new promoter, Jake Paul has an idea.

‘The Problem Child’ took to social media earlier today to pitch a PFL vs. UFC event. Paul pitched a card headlined by Ngannou vs. Jon Jones, as well as a clash between Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison. He also called for Leon Edwards to fight former kickboxing champion Cedric Doumbe, as well as Paul’s own fight with Nate Diaz to happen in the cage.

Jake Paul

(via Esther Lin/Showtime)

“Or let’s have PFL and UFC work together and put on a massive event on ESPN,” Jake Paul wrote on Twitter. “Ngannou vs [Jon] Jones, [Amanda] Nunes vs [Kayla] Harrison, [Leon] Edwards vs [Cedric] Doumbe & of course [Nate] Diaz vs Paul after I knock his ass out in boxing. Francis, Kayla, Cedric you in?”

What do you make of this challenge from Jake Paul? Do you want to see a UFC vs. PFL cross-promoted card? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Jake Paul

