Conor McGregor shares sneak peak of new “McGregor Forever” documentary which drops on Netflix on May 17

Conor McGregor is sharing a sneak peak of the new ‘McGregor Forever’ documentary which drops on Netflix on May 17th, 2023.

McGregor has produced documentaries before, in 2015 he released ‘Notorious’, a short film. In 2017, the movie came out ‘Conor McGregor: Notorious’, a full 90 minute depiction covering his career up to his victory over Eddie Alvarez (30-8 MMA), which earned him his lightweight title.

‘McGregor Forever’ will be his 3rd venture.The documentary ‘McGregor Forever’ will let fans re-live the injury the Irishman suffered inside the cage and the rehabilitation that followed.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) broke his left lower tibia and fibula in a first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) at UFC 264 in July of 2021.

McGregor, took to ‘Instagram‘ with a trailer to hype his new venture saying:

“You heard it here first. My brand new documentary series McGregor Forever, is coming to @Netflix on May 17! The only place to hear my true story, which is just getting started!”

Save the date! The new Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) documentary: "McGregor Forever" hits Netflix on May 17 📺 #ConorMcGregor pic.twitter.com/alKSRi4OOt — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 25, 2023

The first look at the trailer shows a scene from McGregor’s hospital bed, where he shares:

“I thought it was over as well. That’s why I flipped into a different mold. Now it’s the adrenaline as well, and I wouldn’t know I would have calmed down, and part of me’s thinking ‘Jesus, imagine if it’s just been taken from me like that.’ I would go into … I would be a different person. And it was scary, to be honest. But … it’s McGregor forever. That’s it. Isn’t it? It’s McGregor forever, and don’t you forget!”

McGregor has recently finished filming and coaching ‘The Ultimate Fighter 31’ opposite competing coach, Michael Chandler. Chandler (23-8 MMA) and McGregor are said to be fighting each other inside the Octagon later this year, following the conclusion of TUF 31, however, the 34 year old McGregor has yet to re-enter the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool.

TUF 31 will air exclusively on ESPN, beginning Tuesday, May 30th and run through to August.

