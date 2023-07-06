Bo Nickal reacts after being made a historic betting favorite for Saturday’s UFC 290 event: “Great value. Hammer it”

By Harry Kettle - July 6, 2023

Bo Nickal has given his thoughts on being the biggest betting favorite in UFC history ahead of his return to the cage this weekend.

Bo Nickal, UFC

Everyone knows that Bo Nickal is an incredible prospect in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s 4-0 in his mixed martial arts career, has a great wrestling pedigree, and has all the confidence in the world. This weekend, he was initially scheduled to take on Tresean Gore before he unfortunately pulled out after sustaining a torn ligament in his wrist. Now, he’ll meet Val Woodburn, a 7-0 prospect in his own right who will be making his UFC debut.

Many expect Nickal to win. In fact, the bookmakers expect him to win so heavily that the odds are insanely balanced in his favor. When asked about this, Nickal had the following to say.

“It’s pretty crazy [being the biggest betting favorite in UFC history],” Nickal said. “It makes sense to me. The math checks out … Great value. Hammer it.”

Nickal aims to shine

“There were concerns just because for me, initially, I’m not the type of guy to do last-minute switch-ups and stuff,” Nickal said. “I’m very calculated, planned and I felt like a little unsure of what to do. But the more we thought about it, the more I talked to my team – I’m just very fortunate to have a great team. They led me in the right direction. I trust those people. At the end of the day, I made the decision of what we’re going to do, but I think I’m always trying to build my reputation. It doesn’t matter who I’m fighting. I’m just trying to go out there doing my best.”

Will Bo Nickal dominate this weekend? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

