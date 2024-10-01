Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor’s drunk livestream, still believes the Irishman fights in 2025
UFC CEO Dana White still believes Conor McGregor will fight in 2025, despite his recent drunk livestream.
McGregor did a livestream which was sponsored by Duelbits and was drinking throughout it. The Irishman was seen downing several drinks throughout the livestream and even took aim at Ilia Topuria.
After the livestream, many fans thought Conor McGregor was nowhere near being ready to make a return to the Octagon again. Yet, White isn’t worried about what McGregor did on the livestream and instead believes the Irishman will fight in 2025.
“Well number one I didn’t see it, I didn’t see the livestream. Number two, I had said Conor wasn’t fighting until 2025, it is October 1 of 2024. Conor McGregor has plenty of time,” Dana White said to Kevin Iole.
When asked by Iole when in 2025 will Conor McGregor fight, the UFC boss says he isn’t putting an exact month on it. Instead, he just believes the Irishman will fight again next year.
“I am going to go with 2025. 2025,” White added.
Whether or not Conor McGregor will end up fighting in 2025 is to be seen. But, the UFC boss is not worried that the Irishman got drunk on a livestream months out from his potential return.
Conor McGregor hopes to fight twice in 2025
After Conor McGregor was told he would not return until 2025, his goal is to fight at least twice next year.
Just caught up with @TheNotoriousMMA here at Wembley for @DAZNBoxing.
We talked about whether he'll fight this year, Chandler taking another fight, and his pending free agency. pic.twitter.com/3Di04yS5X4
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 21, 2024
“It will be 2025, we will see. My opponent that we got scheduled got matched. It is what it is. My job is to just go to the gym, be in the gym, be in shape. One thing is for sure, whenever it is and wherever it is I will be 100 percent ready. That is all I can focus on… I must, I must, I must. It’s the promised lands, so we’ll see… I’d like it to be Chandler, I’d like to get that squared away. I wish him well against Oliveira but let’s see how it goes,” McGregor said to Ariel Helwani about his 2025, which includes him wanting to fight out his final two fights.
Conor McGregor is 22-6 as a pro and hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier.
