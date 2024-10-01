Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor’s drunk livestream, still believes the Irishman fights in 2025

UFC CEO Dana White still believes Conor McGregor will fight in 2025, despite his recent drunk livestream.

McGregor did a livestream which was sponsored by Duelbits and was drinking throughout it. The Irishman was seen downing several drinks throughout the livestream and even took aim at Ilia Topuria.

After the livestream, many fans thought Conor McGregor was nowhere near being ready to make a return to the Octagon again. Yet, White isn’t worried about what McGregor did on the livestream and instead believes the Irishman will fight in 2025.

“Well number one I didn’t see it, I didn’t see the livestream. Number two, I had said Conor wasn’t fighting until 2025, it is October 1 of 2024. Conor McGregor has plenty of time,” Dana White said to Kevin Iole.

When asked by Iole when in 2025 will Conor McGregor fight, the UFC boss says he isn’t putting an exact month on it. Instead, he just believes the Irishman will fight again next year.

“I am going to go with 2025. 2025,” White added.

Whether or not Conor McGregor will end up fighting in 2025 is to be seen. But, the UFC boss is not worried that the Irishman got drunk on a livestream months out from his potential return.