Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor’s drunk livestream, still believes the Irishman fights in 2025

By Cole Shelton - October 1, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White still believes Conor McGregor will fight in 2025, despite his recent drunk livestream.

Conor McGregor and Dana White

McGregor did a livestream which was sponsored by Duelbits and was drinking throughout it. The Irishman was seen downing several drinks throughout the livestream and even took aim at Ilia Topuria.

After the livestream, many fans thought Conor McGregor was nowhere near being ready to make a return to the Octagon again. Yet, White isn’t worried about what McGregor did on the livestream and instead believes the Irishman will fight in 2025.

“Well number one I didn’t see it, I didn’t see the livestream. Number two, I had said Conor wasn’t fighting until 2025, it is October 1 of 2024. Conor McGregor has plenty of time,” Dana White said to Kevin Iole.

When asked by Iole when in 2025 will Conor McGregor fight, the UFC boss says he isn’t putting an exact month on it. Instead, he just believes the Irishman will fight again next year.

“I am going to go with 2025. 2025,” White added.

Whether or not Conor McGregor will end up fighting in 2025 is to be seen. But, the UFC boss is not worried that the Irishman got drunk on a livestream months out from his potential return.

Conor McGregor hopes to fight twice in 2025

After Conor McGregor was told he would not return until 2025, his goal is to fight at least twice next year.

“It will be 2025, we will see. My opponent that we got scheduled got matched. It is what it is. My job is to just go to the gym, be in the gym, be in shape. One thing is for sure, whenever it is and wherever it is I will be 100 percent ready. That is all I can focus on… I must, I must, I must. It’s the promised lands, so we’ll see… I’d like it to be Chandler, I’d like to get that squared away. I wish him well against Oliveira but let’s see how it goes,” McGregor said to Ariel Helwani about his 2025, which includes him wanting to fight out his final two fights.

Conor McGregor is 22-6 as a pro and hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dana White UFC

Related

Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira vows to "break" Khalil Rountree at UFC 307

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2024
Michael Bisping
UFC

UFC commentator Michael Bisping chases down thief who stole his wife's purse: "He was s*itting his pants!"

Josh Evanoff - October 1, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently had a run-in with a thief in Paris.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree plans to become the real "boogeyman" with KO win over Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2024

Khalil Rountree believes he will be considered the real boogeyman with a KO win over Alex Pereira at UFC 307.

Raquel Pennington
Raquel Pennington

Raquel Pennington wants to derail Kayla Harrison hype train: "I would love to be the one to go out there and just shut that sh*t up"

Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2024

Raquel Pennington feels prepared to end the hype train of Kayla Harrison.

Renato Moicano
UFC

Renato Moicano destroys rankings panel after being snubbed following UFC Paris win

Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2024

Renato Moicano has had enough of the official UFC rankings.

Kayla Harrison

Matt Brown is sold on Kayla Harrison ahead of UFC 307: "I feel bad for the girls in that division"

Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2024
Renato Moicano and Benoit-Saint Denis
Renato Moicano

What's next for Renato Moicano and Benoit Saint-Denis after UFC Paris?

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2024

The UFC was in Paris, France for a solid UFC Paris card on Saturday which saw a battle of top-15 lightweights as Renato Moicano took on Benoit Saint-Denis.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 178
Radio

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 178 with Mario Bautista

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2024

The 178th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 307.

Anthony Smith and Alex Pereira
Anthony Smith

WATCH | Alex Pereira and Anthony Smith squash beef ahead of UFC 307: "I am thankful to you"

Cole Shelton - September 30, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and contender Anthony Smith have officially squashed their beef.

Ian Machado Garry, Colby Covington
Ian Garry

VIDEO | Ian Machado Garry uses his son to taunt Colby Covington

Curtis Calhoun - September 30, 2024

UFC welterweight star Ian Machado Garry isn’t through with his pursuit of a fight with former title challenger Colby Covington.