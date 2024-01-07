Sean O’Malley admits he doesn’t think Conor McGregor will reach his peak again: “You just aren’t going to be the same guy”

Sean O’Malley Feels Peak Conor McGregor Is Done

UFC recently had an interview with Sean O’Malley. The “Suga” show expressed his belief that while Conor McGregor isn’t going to be the 2015/2016 version of “Mystic Mac,” he can still go inside the Octagon and have success (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“He’s very skilled, but I think what sets people apart is obviously the mindset,” O’Malley told UFC.com in an interview this past November in New York City. “I think if he can get back on that. You’re not going to be as good as you were if you were training and grinding for years, and you’re living on a yacht and doing these things. You just aren’t going to be the same guy. So it’s just what you do for those three months.”

O’Malley went on to say that if McGregor allows himself to get a full training camp, then he can produce some positive results. Of course, the big question is how will McGregor look at 185 pounds if he isn’t bluffing on the weight class? Some believe the advantage would be in McGregor’s favor as he’s used to this weight after bulking up during his recovery process from a broken tibia and fibula suffered in his July 2021 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier.