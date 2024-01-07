Cory Sandhagen reveals key reason he’s had success in UFC: “It will take you vastly further than what you think it will”

Cory Sandhagen Has Some Advice For Aspiring Fighters

Cory Sandhagen uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, and he provided some advice to those who wish to make it to the UFC one day (h/t MMAMania.com).

“Okay, the reason that I was so great, and my top one thing that you need to be in order to be a UFC fighter or great just in general, is you have to be responsible,” Sandhagen said on his YouTube channel. “It isn’t this thing where you got to have that dog in you, and you got to have like a crazy, insane work ethic or blah, blah, blah. Those are also really important things. But I think being an organized person, an efficient thinker, an efficient action taker, and just making it so that you can do things more efficiently, more organized, and you be more responsible than other people which will take you vastly further than what you think it will…its time, its responsibility, and its efficiency.”

Sandhagen urged aspiring fighters to take responsibility and show up to practice. He also said that young fighters should develop the habit of knowing when they’re getting off track.

“I currently work with a lot of awesome coaches. But I will say that one thing that I do abnormally different than what I see in my peers is that if I’m messing something up, I don’t have to have someone tell me that… once you get to a certain point, and sometimes just in society at a certain age, people start pulling you off into the corner and telling you that you messed up, you have to be responsible for the things that you’re messing up in your life.”