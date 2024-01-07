Belal Muhammad details experience training in Dagestan: “Every round feels like it’s a new fight”

Belal Muhammad On Preparing In Dagestan

During an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Belal Muhammad discussed the benefits of traveling to Dagestan and training before a UFC fight.

“A lot of their stuff that we do when we go live or we go hard is like we’re working,” Muhammad said. “Over here, I do a lot of specific drilling with my team, my guys here. When it’s over there, I’ve got to be ready to go. I’ve got to be ready to be in shape. It’s an uncomfortable feeling. A lot of these guys, they’re not who I’m with every single day. So every round is a lot harder. Every round feels like it’s a new fight. I think that’s an advantage for me because with a lot of these fighters, you don’t get that uncomfortable feeling until you get to fight night where it’s like, ‘Alright, now it’s finally here. I’ve been thinking about this guy for a month.’ You’ve had looks, but you haven’t had the specific guy who’s in front of you right now.”

Belal said he constantly has motivation to put in extra effort in training since he’s not around his usual teammates. He believes it keeps him honest and has prepared him for a UFC title opportunity.