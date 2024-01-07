Jon Anik scoffs at Conor McGregor’s middleweight plans for UFC return: “It has no divisional relevance”

By Fernando Quiles - January 7, 2024

UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik would rather not see Conor McGregor return to action as a middleweight.

Conor McGregor Jon Anik

McGregor sent the MMA world into a frenzy just before New Year’s, as he announced he will be fighting Michael Chandler on June 29 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. What had fight fans truly buzzing was when McGregor claimed that the fight will be contested at 185 pounds.

RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER VOWS TO RETIRE CONOR MCGREGOR IN JUNE: “IT’S BEEN A GREAT CAREER”

Jon Anik Isn’t A Fan Of Conor McGregor’s Middleweight Plans

Many have shared their takes on Conor McGregor claiming he’ll be making his middleweight debut against Michael Chandler. Some believe the Irishman may have been trolling with the 185-pound line, and during an appearance on MMAJunkie Radio, Jon Anik admitted he hopes that is the case.

“I pray that’s our reality (that it doesn’t happen at middleweight),” Anik said. “If I was writing a pay-per-view open, and I do write those myself, I would eliminate the weight class probably. I probably would eliminate the weight class from my pay-per-view open and just focus on a returning Conor McGregor. The only defense for that fight happening at middleweight, with respect to my friend Conor McGregor, is his leg. And if they just don’t want him (to) and he doesn’t want to cut the weight, to try to have that leg be as strong as humanly possible to try to get through that first fight.”

Anik has long vouched for meritocracy within the UFC, and he just doesn’t see the point in having McGregor vs. Chandler take place at middleweight when it does nothing for the weight class.

“It has no divisional relevance at ’85,” Anik said. “Really doesn’t have much at ’70. And I have long sort of wished that Conor McGregor would compete more at 155 pounds.”

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Jon Anik

Related

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.

Michael Chandler vows to retire Conor McGregor in June: "It's been a great career"

Josh Evanoff - January 5, 2024
Ilia Topuria, Conor McGregor
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria lays out plan to fight Conor McGregor after beating Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298

Cole Shelton - January 4, 2024

Ilia Topuria is expecting to have a massive 2024.

Conor McGregor
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping explains why Conor McGregor is playing risky business by fighting at middleweight in UFC return: “It's going to make him tired”

Harry Kettle - January 4, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has questioned whether or not it’s a good idea for Conor McGregor to move up to middleweight.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Opening odds released for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, 'Iron' reacts

Cole Shelton - January 2, 2024

The opening betting odds have been released for the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight in June.

Henry Cejudo and Michael Chandler
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo praises Michael Chandler for being patient and waiting for Conor McGregor fight

Cole Shelton - January 2, 2024

Henry Cejudo has praised Michael Chandler for sticking to his guns and waiting for Conor McGregor.

Michael Chandler, UFC

Michael Chandler confirms he is fine with fighting Conor McGregor at middleweight: “Any weight is good with me”

Susan Cox - January 2, 2024
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier says ‘Puppet master’ Conor McGregor is playing Michael Chandler like ‘Pinocchio’

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s recent announcement.

Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor announces opponent and date for "the greatest comeback of all time"

Cole Shelton - December 31, 2023

Conor McGregor will be returning to the Octagon in 2024.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor reveals announcement date for his next fight

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2023

UFC star Conor McGregor has revealed that he will make an announcement regarding his next fight on New Year’s Day.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler provides update on possible Conor McGregor fight

Harry Kettle - December 29, 2023

UFC star Michael Chandler has provided an update on his possible showdown with Conor McGregor.