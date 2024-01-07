Jon Anik scoffs at Conor McGregor’s middleweight plans for UFC return: “It has no divisional relevance”

Jon Anik Isn’t A Fan Of Conor McGregor’s Middleweight Plans

Many have shared their takes on Conor McGregor claiming he’ll be making his middleweight debut against Michael Chandler. Some believe the Irishman may have been trolling with the 185-pound line, and during an appearance on MMAJunkie Radio, Jon Anik admitted he hopes that is the case.

“I pray that’s our reality (that it doesn’t happen at middleweight),” Anik said. “If I was writing a pay-per-view open, and I do write those myself, I would eliminate the weight class probably. I probably would eliminate the weight class from my pay-per-view open and just focus on a returning Conor McGregor. The only defense for that fight happening at middleweight, with respect to my friend Conor McGregor, is his leg. And if they just don’t want him (to) and he doesn’t want to cut the weight, to try to have that leg be as strong as humanly possible to try to get through that first fight.”

Anik has long vouched for meritocracy within the UFC, and he just doesn’t see the point in having McGregor vs. Chandler take place at middleweight when it does nothing for the weight class.

“It has no divisional relevance at ’85,” Anik said. “Really doesn’t have much at ’70. And I have long sort of wished that Conor McGregor would compete more at 155 pounds.”