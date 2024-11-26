Joe Rogan wants to ‘get ahold of Drake and talk to him’ about UFC betting

By BJ Penn Staff - November 26, 2024

Joe Rogan is hoping to get Drake on the phone — and not to invite the rap superstar onto his popular podcast. Instead, the long-time UFC commentator is hoping to chat with the rapper about his bets on boxing and MMA fights.

“I want to get ahold of Drake and talk to him about his fight picks,” Rogan told record producer Scott Storch on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “That motherf**ker loses more money on fights… I want to call him up.”

Rogan is right — to a degree. Drake has a long and verifiable track record of losing huge piles of money on UFC fights, as well as boxing matches.

For example, he lost $200,000 when long-time UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman was knocked out by Leon Edwards in 2022. He also lost a whopping $2 million when former middleweight king Israel Adesanya was knocked out by Alex Pereira later that year. More recently, he lost $355,000 betting on a 58-year-old Mike Tyson to beat Jake Paul in the boxing ring — and we all know how that one went.

However, Drake has made some good bets too.

For example, he won over $1 million when Alex Pereira knocked out Jamahal Hill in a light heavyweight title fight at UFC 300 earlier this year. More recently still, he bet almost half a million dollars on Jon Jones to beat Stipe Miocic by knockout or TKO at UFC 309 earlier this month. He turned out to be right about that outcome — but he won’t be getting any credit from Rogan for the successful bet.

“That’s what I would have thought [would happen] anyway,” Rogan said. “That’s an easy bet.”

Time will tell if the UFC commentator is able to get in touch with Drake, but it seems like the Canadian rapper’s luck may be changing this year.

