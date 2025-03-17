WATCH | Conor McGregor meets with Donald Trump at The White House for St. Patrick’s Day

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor met with Donald Trump at The White House earlier today.

It’s no secret that the 47th President of the United States is a longtime fan of MMA. A lifelong friend of Dana White, Donald Trump regularly began attending UFC events in 2022 to promote his Presidential campaign. His efforts paid off in November, winning the Presidency by defeating then-Vice President Kamala Harris to become the first man since Grover Cleveland to win a second non-consecutive term.

Since winning a second trip to The White House, Donald Trump has continued to support the UFC. The politician attended Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic in November and has continued to discuss fighting in the Oval Office. Earlier this month, the 47th President praised Conor McGregor during a meeting with Ireland’s de facto Prime Minister Michael Martin. Speaking with the press, Trump stated that ‘The Notorious’ has the “best tattoos” he’s ever seen.

Well, it seems that praise has only drawn the two closer together. Earlier today, Conor McGregor was seen meeting with Donald Trump at The White House, even taking questions from the press. The former UFC champion largely kept things jovial, offering praise for the politician and making jokes about St. Patrick’s Day.

HAPPY SAINT PATRICK’S DAY FROM CONOR MCGREGOR AT THE WHITE HOUSE! 🍀🇺🇸 @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/YQPQDttUXB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 17, 2025

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor meets with Donald Trump at The White House

For what it’s worth, this is not the first time that Conor McGregor and Donald Trump have met. In January, the former UFC champion was invited to the President’s inauguration, alongside other fighters such as Jake and Logan Paul, as well as Mike Tyson. For what it’s worth, McGregor has repeatedly spoken of his own political ambitions in Ireland. Although, he’s certainly busy with BKFC at the moment.

Furthermore, Conor McGregor is reportedly still an active member of the UFC roster. While ‘The Notorious’ hasn’t competed since a 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier, he’s repeatedly teased a return to the cage. McGregor was famously set to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last summer but withdrew due to a broken toe. The Irishman called to re-book the fight for December, but ‘Iron’ has seemingly moved on from the matchup.

Nonetheless, Dana White has since stated that Conor McGregor is expected to return to the octagon in the fall. Then again, fans have heard that talk a lot over the last few years.

What do you make of this video featuring Donald Trump? Do you think Conor McGregor will ever fight in the UFC again?