Raquel Pennington reacts to Amanda Nunes’ potential UFC return

By Fernando Quiles - October 20, 2024

Raquel Pennington has weighed in on the possibility of an Amanda Nunes return.

Amanda Nunes Dana White

Nunes got the MMA community buzzing with a social media video directed at UFC CEO Dana White. In the clip, “The Lioness” teased a return to MMA.

Pennington once shared the Octagon with Nunes and has given her reaction to the return tease.

RELATED: DANA WHITE REACTS TO AMANDA NUNES TEASING UFC RETURN: “SHE LOOKS GREAT”

Amanda Nunes Return? Raquel Pennington Weighs In

MMAFighting.com got a chance to speak to Raquel Pennington, who discussed Amanda Nunes possibly being back in the fold at 135 pounds.

“I’ve had conversations with both Amanda and Nina, and they’re just like, ‘Yeah, we’re done for now’ type thing, and ‘we might be coming back,’ and of course, Amanda, she’s been very successful with everything. She’s known as the GOAT and she’s done amazing things, and she loves to shut everybody’s mouth. And so you had Kayla come in and she’s made the comment about the fact that she would love to just shut Kayla up, [and] we all know how she feels about Julianna, and she said that if Julianna ever got the belt back, she was gonna come back and beat the brakes off of her. I feel like I can’t speak for Amanda, but I’m not surprised with her video at all just knowing her as a person, knowing her as a competitor and I’m sure the world would absolutely love to see her back.”

Back in 2018, Pennington challenged Nunes for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship. Nunes emerged victorious via fifth-round TKO.

Pennington would eventually capture the 135-pound gold against Mayra Bueno Silva. She dropped the title to Julianna Pena via split decision at UFC 307.

Time will tell if Amanda Nunes will eventually make her way back inside the Octagon.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Amanda Nunes Raquel Pennington UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad, UFC

Belal Muhammad wants Alex Pereira's schedule: "Next year for myself is just staying busy"

Fernando Quiles - October 20, 2024
Darren Elkins, Daniel Pineda, UFC Vegas 99, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 99 Bonus Report: Darren Elkins and Daniel Pineda earn FOTN honors

Chris Taylor - October 19, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 99 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined Michel Pereira vs. Anthony Hernandez.

Anthony Hernandez, Michel Pereira, UFC Vegas 99, Results, UFC
Michel Pereira

UFC Vegas 99 Results: Anthony Hernandez TKO's Michel Pereira (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 19, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 99 results, including the middleweight main event between Michel Pereira and Anthony Hernandez.

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou
Jon Jones

Jon Jones reacts to Francis Ngannou's KO win over Renan Ferreira at PFL: Battle of the Giants

Chris Taylor - October 19, 2024

Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones had nothing but praise for Francis Ngannou following his KO win over Renan Ferreira in PFL.

Rob Font
Rob Font

UFC Vegas 99 Results: Rob Font defeats Kyler Phillips (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 19, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 99 results, including the co-main event between Rob Font and Kyler Phillips.

UFC Vegas 99, Results, UFC, Michel Pereira, Anthony Hernandez

UFC Vegas 99: 'Pereira vs. Hernandez' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 19, 2024
Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC

Raul Rosas Jr explains why he's willing to take an unranked opponent next

Harry Kettle - October 19, 2024

Raul Rosas Jr has explained why he’s still willing to take an unranked opponent in his next UFC fight.

Alexander Volkanovski and UFC 5
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski reveals plan to compete on UFC 312 card in Australia

Harry Kettle - October 19, 2024

UFC star Alexander Volkanovski has revealed his desire to compete on the UFC 312 card in Australia next year.

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall predicts a hypothetical fight against Francis Ngannou

Harry Kettle - October 19, 2024

Tom Aspinall has given his thoughts on how a hypothetical fight between him and Francis Ngannou would play out.

Jorge Masvidal
UFC

Mike Brown reveals surprise at Jorge Masvidal's great shape ahead of comeback

Harry Kettle - October 19, 2024

American Top Team head coach Mike Brown has expressed his surprise at Jorge Masvidal’s great shape ahead of his proposed return.