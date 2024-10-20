Raquel Pennington reacts to Amanda Nunes’ potential UFC return

Amanda Nunes Return? Raquel Pennington Weighs In

MMAFighting.com got a chance to speak to Raquel Pennington, who discussed Amanda Nunes possibly being back in the fold at 135 pounds.

“I’ve had conversations with both Amanda and Nina, and they’re just like, ‘Yeah, we’re done for now’ type thing, and ‘we might be coming back,’ and of course, Amanda, she’s been very successful with everything. She’s known as the GOAT and she’s done amazing things, and she loves to shut everybody’s mouth. And so you had Kayla come in and she’s made the comment about the fact that she would love to just shut Kayla up, [and] we all know how she feels about Julianna, and she said that if Julianna ever got the belt back, she was gonna come back and beat the brakes off of her. I feel like I can’t speak for Amanda, but I’m not surprised with her video at all just knowing her as a person, knowing her as a competitor and I’m sure the world would absolutely love to see her back.”

Back in 2018, Pennington challenged Nunes for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship. Nunes emerged victorious via fifth-round TKO.

Pennington would eventually capture the 135-pound gold against Mayra Bueno Silva. She dropped the title to Julianna Pena via split decision at UFC 307.

Time will tell if Amanda Nunes will eventually make her way back inside the Octagon.