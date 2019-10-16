Frankie Edgar agrees to Conor McGregor fight, McGregor offers to donate purse to charity

Earlier today, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to wish Frankie Edgar a Happy Birthday — and claim that he’ll see the New Jersey native in December.

Happy birthday Frankie, see you in December. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 16, 2019

“Happy birthday Frankie, see you in December,” McGregor wrote on Twitter.

Unsurprisingly, it did not take long for Edgar to respond this comment. He claimed that he’d already said yes to a fight with McGregor, and that it’s now up to the Irishman and UFC President Dana White to make it happen.

Thanks pal, I said yes already it's on you and @danawhite to make it happen. — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) October 16, 2019

“Thanks pal, I said yes already it’s on you and [Dana White] to make it happen,” Edgar responded.

McGregor then chimed in again, kicking the ball to White’s court and offering to donate his entire purse to charity — specifically, to a charity that works with first responders.

There you go White, make the bout. Give my purse to charity.

First responders.

One for All! @ProperWhiskey — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 16, 2019

“There you go White, make the bout,” McGregor responded. “Give my purse to charity. First responders.’

Conor McGregor first expressed interest in a fight with Frankie Edgar earlier this year, during an interview with ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani.

“Who else is top of the list? Frankie Edgar is also up there on the list because he has similarities to Khabib,” McGregor said of Edgar. “He runs on the back foot and shoots on the single leg. I want these sort of similar bouts. And also, Frankie has been very respectful. He’s always respectful. He said, ‘I want to tell my his grandkids I fought Conor McGregor’, one day.

“For me to hear that, ask Dana [White] — now this is going back many months now — I messaged Dana straight away and said, ‘That’s the fight to make’. Even though he lost to Max [Holloway] in a very close bout, I don’t care. Wins and losses don’t matter in this game. It’s the stories we are all on and the journeys we are all on.”

Edgar promptly responded to this initial call-out from McGregor. While the American has been teasing a drop all the way down to bantamweight, he claimed he’d be willing to return to the lightweight division to fight the Irish star.

It should be noted that this exchange between McGregor and Edgar comes at a time when some incendiary rumors are circling with respect to McGregor, specifically pertaining to yet unproven accusations of sexual assault in Ireland.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/16/2019.