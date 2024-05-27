Adrian Lee promises to finish Antonio Mammarella in momentous debut at ONE 167

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 27, 2024

Adrian Lee intends to secure a swift and emphatic victory in his highly anticipated professional MMA debut.

Adrian Lee

The Singaporean-American phenom takes on Antonio Mammarella in a lightweight MMA bout at ONE 167 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event airs live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

Coming from a family renowned for highlight-reel stoppages, expectations are high for Lee’s first appearance in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Fans familiar with the Lee family’s legacy anticipate another spectacular performance, and the 18-year-old promises to deliver.

“During this camp, we’ve been practically focused on everything, but the main thing we’ve been focused on is just how to get the job finished as soon as possible,” he said.

“I’m not really too focused on getting these highlights or all that media stuff, just the fastest way to get it done.”

However, Lee’s debut opponent is no pushover. Mammarella began his professional MMA career with a second-round stoppage victory in December 2023.

Despite acknowledging the Australian’s prowess, Lee remains unwavering in his ambition to dominate the bout right from the get-go.

“I got a chance to watch [his pro debut] fight. He was pretty decent in striking and wrestling, and I think those would probably be his strengths,” Lee said.

“Of course, the ideal scenario would first off just be to finish as fast as possible in round one, either by TKO or submission, whatever comes first. However, my main goal is just to get out there, win, and finish.”

Adrian Lee aims to thrive under pressure

Adrian Lee doesn’t feel burdened by the expectations associated with his family’s legacy. Instead, he draws confidence from their guidance and the wealth of experience they offer.

“Of course, all the competition that I’ve had previous to this are all things that will help me handle the pressure. But, I just believe in my training and when the time comes, I’ll be ready for it,” he said.

“For the interviews, I’m practicing with my family and I’m getting my advice from them too, so I’ll be ready.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

