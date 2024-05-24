Dricus du Plessis wants Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev fights before chasing UFC champ-champ status

Dricus du Plessis Wants to do More at Middleweight Before Moving up

During episode 55 of “The Sias du Plessis Show,” Dricus du Plessis said he knows there is one fight MMA fans are clamoring to see him in and he wants to give the people what they want (via MMAMania.com).

Dricus du Plessis lays out his plan of defeating Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev, then moving up to 205 to achieve double champ status 🏆 "I believe beating Adesanya, if Khamzat beats Whittaker, beating Khamzat, that earns you a spot at lightheavy… Like I said, I have no… pic.twitter.com/HtiNpkZQvj — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 24, 2024

“Fighting Israel Adesanya is by far the fight that everybody wants to see. There’s a lot of history there. There’s animosity there. I don’t see why we are not fighting.”

Then there is Khamzat Chimaev, who is scheduled to fight former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker on June 22nd. If Chimaev lives up to the hype, then du Plessis would be intrigued by that matchup as well.

“If you look at the the greats, the boogeyman, everybody seems to be scared of Khamzat. I would love that fight.”

Furthermore, du Plessis also said he was up for a rematch with Sean Strickland but it wasn’t in the UFC’s plans. If the UFC does present the rematch to him, “Stillknocks” says he’d be more than willing to throw down with Strickland again.