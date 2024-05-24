Dricus du Plessis wants Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev fights before chasing UFC champ-champ status
UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis feels there is more work to be done at 185 pounds before he can consider vying for champ-champ status.
The resume has been growing for du Plessis with wins over Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker. The victory against Strickland earned du Plessis UFC gold for the first time in his pro MMA career. While those are two big names to get past and winning a UFC title is a grand achievement, du Plessis feels the work isn’t done at 185 pounds.
Don’t expect du Plessis to rush to the light heavyweight division before he faces the likes of Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev.
RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA INTERESTED IN DRICUS DU PLESSIS FIGHT TAKING PLACE IN SOUTH AFRICA: “THEY’RE MY PEOPLE”
Dricus du Plessis Wants to do More at Middleweight Before Moving up
During episode 55 of “The Sias du Plessis Show,” Dricus du Plessis said he knows there is one fight MMA fans are clamoring to see him in and he wants to give the people what they want (via MMAMania.com).
Dricus du Plessis lays out his plan of defeating Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev, then moving up to 205 to achieve double champ status 🏆
"I believe beating Adesanya, if Khamzat beats Whittaker, beating Khamzat, that earns you a spot at lightheavy…
Like I said, I have no… pic.twitter.com/HtiNpkZQvj
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 24, 2024
“Fighting Israel Adesanya is by far the fight that everybody wants to see. There’s a lot of history there. There’s animosity there. I don’t see why we are not fighting.”
Then there is Khamzat Chimaev, who is scheduled to fight former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker on June 22nd. If Chimaev lives up to the hype, then du Plessis would be intrigued by that matchup as well.
“If you look at the the greats, the boogeyman, everybody seems to be scared of Khamzat. I would love that fight.”
Furthermore, du Plessis also said he was up for a rematch with Sean Strickland but it wasn’t in the UFC’s plans. If the UFC does present the rematch to him, “Stillknocks” says he’d be more than willing to throw down with Strickland again.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya Khamzat Chimaev