Dricus du Plessis wants Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev fights before chasing UFC champ-champ status

By Fernando Quiles - May 24, 2024

UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis feels there is more work to be done at 185 pounds before he can consider vying for champ-champ status.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react

The resume has been growing for du Plessis with wins over Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker. The victory against Strickland earned du Plessis UFC gold for the first time in his pro MMA career. While those are two big names to get past and winning a UFC title is a grand achievement, du Plessis feels the work isn’t done at 185 pounds.

Don’t expect du Plessis to rush to the light heavyweight division before he faces the likes of Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA INTERESTED IN DRICUS DU PLESSIS FIGHT TAKING PLACE IN SOUTH AFRICA: “THEY’RE MY PEOPLE”

Dricus du Plessis Wants to do More at Middleweight Before Moving up

During episode 55 of “The Sias du Plessis Show,” Dricus du Plessis said he knows there is one fight MMA fans are clamoring to see him in and he wants to give the people what they want (via MMAMania.com).

“Fighting Israel Adesanya is by far the fight that everybody wants to see. There’s a lot of history there. There’s animosity there. I don’t see why we are not fighting.”

Then there is Khamzat Chimaev, who is scheduled to fight former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker on June 22nd. If Chimaev lives up to the hype, then du Plessis would be intrigued by that matchup as well.

“If you look at the the greats, the boogeyman, everybody seems to be scared of Khamzat. I would love that fight.”

Furthermore, du Plessis also said he was up for a rematch with Sean Strickland but it wasn’t in the UFC’s plans. If the UFC does present the rematch to him, “Stillknocks” says he’d be more than willing to throw down with Strickland again.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya Khamzat Chimaev

Related

Robert Whittaker, Khamzat Chimaev

Robert Whittaker shares the one thing Khamzat Chimaev needs to change to avoid an 'early night' at UFC Saudi Arabia

Curtis Calhoun - May 21, 2024
Anthony Smith, UFC rankings
Khamzat Chimaev

Anthony Smith shares high praise for Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia: “Anybody in the world he can beat in the first round”

Susan Cox - May 17, 2024

Anthony Smith is sharing high praise for Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react
UFC

Video | Dricus Du Plessis revealed as ‘Wildebeest’ on The Masked Singer South Africa

Susan Cox - May 7, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis was revealed to be the ‘Wildebeest’ on The Masked Singer South Africa.

Manel Kape and Israel Adesanya
Manel Kape

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape sends a warning to Israel Adesanya: “I’m undefeated in the streets”

Susan Cox - May 1, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape is sending a warning to former middleweight title holder Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya shares high praise for longtime rival Alex Pereira after UFC 300: “He’s a special human being”

Harry Kettle - April 26, 2024

UFC star Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on rival Alex Pereira and the journey they’ve been on together.

Bo Nickal dismisses Khamzat Chimaev's criticism of UFC 300 performance: "Who were you fighting at 5-0?"

Josh Evanoff - April 17, 2024
Chael Sonnen and Dricus du Plesiss
Dricus du Plessis

Chael Sonnen blasts Dricus Du Plessis for attending UFC 300: “If you can't fight because you're hurt, don't come!”

Susan Cox - April 17, 2024

Chael Sonnen is blasting reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis for his decision to attend UFC 300.

Georges St-Pierre Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Georges St-Pierre believes Robert Whittaker is very capable of making Khamzat Chimaev 'look bad' at UFC Saudi Arabia

Susan Cox - April 16, 2024

George St-Pierre is sharing that he believes Whittaker is very capable of making Chimaev ‘ look bad’ at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Bo Nickal and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Bo Nickal responds after Khamzat Chimaev takes aim at his UFC 300 performance

Susan Cox - April 15, 2024

Bo Nickal has responded after Khamzat Chimaev made some unflattering comments about his UFC 300 performance.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya interested in Dricus du Plessis fight taking place in South Africa: "They're my people"

Josh Evanoff - April 12, 2024

Israel Adesanya believes that the South African people will be on his side against Dricus du Plessis.