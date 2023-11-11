Dana White hints at McGregor-Chandler: “We could be looking at him [McGregor] next summer”

By Zain Bando - November 10, 2023

Although UFC CEO Dana White is busy promoting UFC 295, which is headlined by two title fights and is on the eve of the UFC’s 30th anniversary, the machine rolls on.

Dana White, Conor McGregor, UFC International Fight Week

So much so that White, who has been company president since 2001, was spotted in New York City and took time to chat with Adam Glyn, arguably New York City’s most famed street reporter.

Glyn went for the gusto toward White as the pair touched on various topics, including the potential timetable for the blockbuster Conor McGregor-Michael Chandler fight. The fight had been teased for earlier in the year, but due to McGregor having to sit out six months before re-entering the pool, the fight is delayed until 2024.

RELATED: Dillon Danis wants to make his UFC debut opposite Paddy Pimblett: “The buildup alone would be electric!”

At press time, there is neither a date nor a venue for the fight. However, White said the wheels are finally in motion after a conversation with McGregor on Wednesday.

“Talked to him yesterday, too,” Dana White said. “He’s good. He’s ready. He wants the [fight]. He’s gotta sit out the six months to get back into their drug testing pool. Realistically, we could be looking at him next summer.”

McGregor’s MMA career has taken an interesting path since 2016. After winning the lightweight strap with a KO/TKO against Eddie Alvarez, McGregor took a leap of faith and boxed undefeated pound-for-pound great Floyd Mayweather Jr. before returning to MMA in 2018.

McGregor has won one fight since returning to the sport, which came in Jan. 2020 with a 46-second KO/TKO against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. He has not competed since July 2021, when he suffered a severe ankle break in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264.

Based on Dana White’s comments, McGregor would likely not compete at UFC 300, which would take place in April. If McGregor’s timeline comes to fruition, the 2024 edition of International Fight Week is the likely choice.

What are your thoughts about Conor McGregor’s return? Let us know, Penn Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dana White Michael Chandler UFC

Related

John Castaneda

John Castaneda confident he'll submit Kyung Ho Kang at UFC 295: "I'm expecting a pretty decisive win"

Cole Shelton - November 10, 2023
David Goggins, Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296
UFC

David Goggins slams UFC fans for “stupid comments” about him training Tony Ferguson

Susan Cox - November 10, 2023

David Goggins is slamming UFC fans for the ‘stupid comments’ about him training with Tony Ferguson.

Merab Dvalishvili, Marlon Vera, Sean O'Malley, UFC 299, UFC
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili reacts to “very disappointing” news that Marlon Vera will fight Sean O’Malley next: “Vera doesn’t deserve this fight”

Susan Cox - November 10, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili is reacting to the ‘very disappointing’ news that Marlon Vera will fight Sean O’Malley next.

Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski looking forward to humbling Ilia Topuria at UFC 298: "The man to do that"

Josh Evanoff - November 10, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski believes he’s the right man to humble Ilia Topuria.

The Ultimate 30, UFC, All- Time Roster
UFC

The Ultimate Fighting Championship releases ‘The Ultimate 30: All- Time Roster’

Susan Cox - November 10, 2023

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released ‘The Ultimate 30: All-Time Roster’.

UFC 295, Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereira, Sergei Pavlovich, Tom Aspinall, Results, UFC

UFC 295: ‘Procházka vs. Pereira’ Weigh-in Results - 2 Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - November 10, 2023
Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Dillon Danis wants to make his UFC debut opposite Paddy Pimblett: “The buildup alone would be electric!”

Harry Kettle - November 10, 2023

Dillon Danis has revealed that he wants to make his debut in the UFC against rising star Paddy Pimblett.

Khabib-Nurmagomedov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals the multi million dollar offers he turned down to return to the UFC

Harry Kettle - November 10, 2023

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed the blockbuster offer he returned down that would’ve seen him end his MMA retirement.

Robert Whittaker, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker weighs in on newly announced middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Susan Cox - November 9, 2023

Robert Whittaker is weighing in on the newly announced middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

Jamahal Hill
UFC

Jamahal Hill sheds light on return timeline, confirms guaranteed title shot upon return: "Not bad"

Josh Evanoff - November 9, 2023

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is getting closer to making his return.