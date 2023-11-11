Dana White hints at McGregor-Chandler: “We could be looking at him [McGregor] next summer”

Although UFC CEO Dana White is busy promoting UFC 295, which is headlined by two title fights and is on the eve of the UFC’s 30th anniversary, the machine rolls on.

So much so that White, who has been company president since 2001, was spotted in New York City and took time to chat with Adam Glyn, arguably New York City’s most famed street reporter.

Glyn went for the gusto toward White as the pair touched on various topics, including the potential timetable for the blockbuster Conor McGregor-Michael Chandler fight. The fight had been teased for earlier in the year, but due to McGregor having to sit out six months before re-entering the pool, the fight is delayed until 2024.

At press time, there is neither a date nor a venue for the fight. However, White said the wheels are finally in motion after a conversation with McGregor on Wednesday.

“Talked to him yesterday, too,” Dana White said. “He’s good. He’s ready. He wants the [fight]. He’s gotta sit out the six months to get back into their drug testing pool. Realistically, we could be looking at him next summer.”

McGregor’s MMA career has taken an interesting path since 2016. After winning the lightweight strap with a KO/TKO against Eddie Alvarez, McGregor took a leap of faith and boxed undefeated pound-for-pound great Floyd Mayweather Jr. before returning to MMA in 2018.

McGregor has won one fight since returning to the sport, which came in Jan. 2020 with a 46-second KO/TKO against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. He has not competed since July 2021, when he suffered a severe ankle break in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264.

Based on Dana White’s comments, McGregor would likely not compete at UFC 300, which would take place in April. If McGregor’s timeline comes to fruition, the 2024 edition of International Fight Week is the likely choice.

What are your thoughts about Conor McGregor’s return? Let us know, Penn Nation!