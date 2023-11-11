Valentina Shevchenko takes aim at Sean Strickland for his comments about women’s MMA

Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has taken aim at Sean Strickland for his comments about women’s MMA.

It was just yesterday that UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland took to social media where he dubbed women’s MMA as being lame while citing some recent comments made by Paige VanZant.

VanZant recently spoke on the ‘Only Stans Podcast’ where she revealed that she earned more in 24 hours on her Only Fans platform than her entire time competing in MMA.

It was those comments that prompted the following tweet from Strickland:

Paige Vanzant said she made more on only fans in 24 hours than she did in the UFC. Let's unpack.. 1. You were signed because you're hot.

2. Women's mma is lame.

3. Men will pay more to see you naked than to watch you fight. Stay in school kids, fighting sucks lol — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) November 9, 2023

“Paige Vanzant said she made more on only fans in 24 hours than she did in the UFC. Let’s unpack..

1. You were signed because you’re hot.

2. Women’s MMA is lame.

3. Men will pay more to see you naked than to watch you fight. Stay in school kids, fighting sucks lol.”

Those remarks from Strickland clearly did not sit well with former UFC flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko, as the ‘The Bullet’ promptly fired back with the following response.

Interesting unpack here 🤔

That looks more like an offended kid, who got less money in his entire fighter career than female fighters do! 😂

Good try, maybe UFC will see that and add some cash 💵 to your purse next time.

But for now naked is you are 😂 https://t.co/17IfqFmS06 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) November 11, 2023

“Interesting unpack here 🤔 That looks more like an offended kid, who got less money in his entire fighter career than female fighters do! 😂 Good try, maybe UFC will see that and add some cash 💵 to your purse next time. But for now, naked is you are 😂”

Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1 MMA) most recently competed at September’s Noche UFC event, where her rematch with reigning flyweight champion Alexa Grasso was ultimately ruled a split-draw after five-rounds of exciting action.

As for Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA), the outspoken American is set to defend his newly acquired middleweight world title at January’s UFC 297 event in Toronto, when he squares off with top contender Dricus Du Plessis.

What do you think of the comments made by Sean Strickland regarding women’s MMA? Are you surprised that he received a response from former UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko?