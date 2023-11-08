UFC 295 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira title fight

By Cole Shelton - November 8, 2023

In the main event of UFC 295, the vacant light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Jiri Prochazka takes on Alex Pereira. Heading into the fight, Prochazka is a +100 underdog while the Brazilian is a -128 favorite on FanDuel.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the title fight. The pros slightly lean towards Prochazka becoming the light heavyweight champion again at UFC 295, but all expect this to be a very exciting scrap.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira:

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: That is a tough one, but I will go with Jiri Prochazka because he’s a samurai.

John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I’ve been a big fan of Alex Pereira since he came into the  UFC, but I think Jiri Prochazka can match him on the feet and is also the more well-rounded. I also trust Prochazka’s cardio more.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I think I’m taking Jiri in this one.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: I think Pereira will be able to win this fight, but Jiri is so unpredictable. He has pulled off some crazy wins but I got Pereira.

Vinc Pichel, UFC lightweight: I want to say Jiri Prochazka by decision.

Danny Sabatello, Bellator bantamweight: I’m going to go Pereira just with Jiri’s injury and being out I don’t know how he will respond.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I think Jiri Prochazka gets the win, I know a lot of people will be on Alex but I do think he wins.

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: I actually got Alex Pereira winning that fight. I think Alex will be faster and can KO Jiri Prochazka here.

Loopy Godinez, UFC strawweight: Alex Pereira by KO.

***

Fighters picking Jiri Prochazka: Matt Frevola, John Castaneda, Chase Hooper, Vinc Pichel, Modestas Bukauskas,

Fighters picking Alex Pereira: Chad Anheliger, Danny Sabatello, Bryan Battle, Loopy Godinez

