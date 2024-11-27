Alibeg Rasulov vows to keep unbeaten record intact versus Christian Lee: “Losing is not in my plans” 

Lightweight MMA standout Alibeg Rasulov promises to keep his unblemished run going strong while snatching the ONE Lightweight MMA World Title away from two-weight king Christian Lee at ONE Fight Night 26.

The 14-0 Turkish tussler challenges Lee for the gold in the headline attraction on Friday, December 6, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Rasulov has set himself apart from the pack throughout his MMA career. He has amassed 10 finishes in those 14 victories, and he promises to secure the same outcome next month.

“I have a zero-loss record, and losing is not in my plans,” Rasulov said.

Lee has dominated across his ONE Championship tenure. He holds the promotional record for finishes at 16. Despite coming up against the best on offer, Rasulov feels he’s leaps and bounds above the rest.

The Dagestani-born wrestler has used his prowess to drown opponents in deep waters. And he feels that skill set makes him an anomaly for the returning Lee next month.

“I think that Christian Lee has not yet met an opponent like me. My wrestling is better than his. I will force my wrestling on him. He has had a long layoff, and I think he will get tired more than me. I just have to force my game on him,” Rasulov said.

“Of course, I’m aiming for that belt, and he’s going to have a really hard time in this fight.”