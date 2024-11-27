Alibeg Rasulov vows to keep unbeaten record intact versus Christian Lee: “Losing is not in my plans” 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 26, 2024

Lightweight MMA standout Alibeg Rasulov promises to keep his unblemished run going strong while snatching the ONE Lightweight MMA World Title away from two-weight king Christian Lee at ONE Fight Night 26. 

Alibeg Rasulov

The 14-0 Turkish tussler challenges Lee for the gold in the headline attraction on Friday, December 6, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.  

Rasulov has set himself apart from the pack throughout his MMA career. He has amassed 10 finishes in those 14 victories, and he promises to secure the same outcome next month. 

“I have a zero-loss record, and losing is not in my plans,” Rasulov said. 

Lee has dominated across his ONE Championship tenure. He holds the promotional record for finishes at 16. Despite coming up against the best on offer, Rasulov feels he’s leaps and bounds above the rest. 

The Dagestani-born wrestler has used his prowess to drown opponents in deep waters. And he feels that skill set makes him an anomaly for the returning Lee next month.  

“I think that Christian Lee has not yet met an opponent like me. My wrestling is better than his. I will force my wrestling on him. He has had a long layoff, and I think he will get tired more than me. I just have to force my game on him,” Rasulov said.  

“Of course, I’m aiming for that belt, and he’s going to have a really hard time in this fight.” 

Alibeg Rasulov looks to spoil Christian Lee’s comeback at ONE Fight Night 26

After two years of inactivity, two-division ONE World Champion Christian Lee is ready to pick up where he left off at ONE Fight Night 26. But Alibeg Rasulov could spoil that comeback. 

The 14-0 Turk has all the capabilities to give Lee a rough return to the ring inside Lumpinee Stadium. Rasulov impressed in his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 23, dominating former lightweight king Ok Rae Yoon last July. 

And now with the biggest prize on the line, Rasulov could send shockwaves throughout the division if he can dominate Lee and sweep the Singaporean-American off the lightweight throne. 

