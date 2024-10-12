Conor McGregor goes on wild rant about Ilia Topuria, tells Max Holloway to “F*** him up!”

Conor McGregor unleashes on Ilia Topuria, questions his ‘Home country’

In a recent interview with Jamal Niaz, McGregor sent a scathing message to Topuria upon entering Spain.

“F*** hin, f*** him. This isn’t his home country,” McGregor declared. “This is my home country, baby! Marvilla, Spain, where is he at? This is not his home country, he knows where his home country is, and it’s not España…

“So good luck Max Holloway. F*** him up!”

Topuria will face Max Holloway in his first UFC featherweight title defense later this month in Abu Dhabi. UFC 308 comes just eight months after Topuria finished Alexander Volkanovski for the belt at UFC 298.

McGregor hasn’t appeared in the UFC Octagon since a doctor’s stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He was supposed to headline UFC 303 against Michael Chandler before withdrawing due to a toe injury.

An immediate timeline for McGregor’s planned UFC comeback is uncertain, as of this writing. He’s lost three of his last four UFC fights.

McGregor’s attacks on Topuria add to a short but eventful weekend thus far for the Irish star. He stopped a brawl at the BKFC: Spain weigh-ins and teased a possible boxing match against KSI.