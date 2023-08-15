Conor McGregor weighs in on Nate Diaz’s guillotine attempt during boxing match with Jake Paul: “Why did he not finish it?”

Conor McGregor questions why Nate Diaz didn’t try to finish the guillotine attempt in his boxing match against Jake Paul.

Diaz boxed Paul in a pay-per-view headliner in Dallas, Texas, in a fight many fans were excited for. It was Paul’s first fight since he lost to Tommy Fury so the pressure was on him to return to the win column as his camp said if he lost, he would retire.

Ultimately, it was Jake Paul who won a clear-cut decision over Nate Diaz. ‘The Problem Child’ landed the better volume of strikes throughout the contest and even dropped the Stockton native in round five. Another one of the highlights from the fight was Diaz putting Paul in a guillotine during the final round. While it definitely added to the entertainment, Diaz’s former opponent Conor McGregor wasn’t impressed by it at all.

“What guillotine? Did he get it? Did he finish it? Why did he not finish it? What did he do? He f*****g wrapped around his head. If you got the gilly, finish it, mate. He done nothing. I wasn’t impressed with either of them,” McGregor said to Matchroom Boxing.

Of course, had Nate Diaz finished the guillotine as Conor McGregor wanted, he likely would have been disqualified. With that said, the Irishman did want Diaz to finish the choke even if he would have been DQ’d.

It also shouldn’t be a surprise to see Conor McGregor take aim at Nate Diaz, as he is one of his biggest rivals. The pair had two legendary fights at UFC 196 and then UFC 202.

As well, after the fight, McGregor sent out a warning to Nate Diaz concerning their future trilogy match.

“I gonna serve up your liver on a sandwich in the trilogy m8. Out straight. I won’t even hit ur face. That was abysmal last night. Paul is a retard. Absolute garbage he is. Moving backwards like I was watching a fight in rewind. Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all round IMO,” Conor McGregor tweeted about Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor currently does not have his next fight booked but he will likely face Michael Chandler later this year or early next.