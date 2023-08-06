Conor McGregor slams Nate Diaz for “abysmal” performance against Jake Paul: “Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all round”

By Jeffrey Walter - August 6, 2023
Conor McGregor has taken aim at Nate Diaz for his “abysmal” performance against Jake Paul yesterday evening.

Diaz made his combat sports return last night in Dallas, Texas, taking on ‘The Problem Child’ in a ten-round boxing match.

The bout served as Nate’s professional boxing debut, while Jake Paul (7-1) was looking to rebound from his first career loss to Tommy Fury from back in February.

The highly anticipated boxing match went the distance, with Paul emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision.

It was an entertaining bout that drew praise from many fighters on social media. With that said, Conor McGregor was less than impressed by the spectacle, in particular Nate Diaz’s performance.

The Irishman took to Twitter Sunday afternoon with the following sentiments regarding last night’s ‘Paul vs. Diaz’ matchup.

“Peoples champ I gonna say this now, them antics when its time2move ain’t hitting for me no more. I’ve seen him point, I’ve seen him turn/walk away etcetc. it’s stale now. Fkn Do somethin cos you’re doing nothing! Could’ve been the 170lb ufc champion. Wasted it. Ur doing fuck all.”

Conor McGregor continued by dubbing Nate Diaz’s performance against Jake Paul “abysmal”.

“I gonna serve up your liver on a sandwich in the trilogy m8. Out straight. I won’t even hit ur face.That was abysmal last night. Paul is a retard. Absolute garbage he is. Moving backwards like I was watching a fight in rewind. Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all round IMO.”

The former UFC ‘champ champ’ concluded his rant with the following tweet:

“Try point and walk away from me I gonna run at you and root you up the hole. Ronda messaged me said you are a do nothing bitch.”

It was just earlier in the week that Conor McGregor stated his intentions of claiming the BMF title from Justin Gaethje and then putting it on the line in a trilogy with Nate Diaz.

It remains to be seen if McGregor’s latest two-fight plan will change following last night’s result.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

