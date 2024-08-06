VIDEO | UFC’s Ramon Taveras survives drive-by shooting: “Happy to be alive”

Dana White’s Contender Series alum Ramon Taveras escaped death by mere inches during a recent shooting in Jacksonville, FL.

Taveras, who made his UFC debut at UFC 297 in January, left his mother’s house near Jacksonville last Monday when a pair of assailants opened fire from a moving vehicle. Luckily, Taveras wasn’t injured and was able to use his firearm in self-defense, forcing the shooters away from the residence.

Watch the incident involving Taveras and the shooting suspects below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramon•Taveras 👹 (@catch_deez_hands)

“It’s unfortunate that I even have to make a post like this, but I cannot let this be swept under the rug,” Taveras posted Sunday.

“Monday, July 29, 2024, at 10:05 pm, a group of armed men drove up on me at my mother’s house and tried to take my life. By the grace of God, I made it out with no injuries and was able to grab my own firearm and return fire in self-defense. This city is unforgiving, and it’s worse that JSO does nothing to correct the problem. I lost my brother in 2019 due to gun violence, and his killers are yet to be caught. Now I find myself almost in the same situation…

“I am blessed and happy to be alive, but I’m leaving duval.”