VIDEO | UFC’s Ramon Taveras survives drive-by shooting: “Happy to be alive”

By Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024

Dana White’s Contender Series alum Ramon Taveras escaped death by mere inches during a recent shooting in Jacksonville, FL.

Ramon Taveras

Taveras, who made his UFC debut at UFC 297 in January, left his mother’s house near Jacksonville last Monday when a pair of assailants opened fire from a moving vehicle. Luckily, Taveras wasn’t injured and was able to use his firearm in self-defense, forcing the shooters away from the residence.

Watch the incident involving Taveras and the shooting suspects below.

“It’s unfortunate that I even have to make a post like this, but I cannot let this be swept under the rug,” Taveras posted Sunday.
“Monday, July 29, 2024, at 10:05 pm, a group of armed men drove up on me at my mother’s house and tried to take my life. By the grace of God, I made it out with no injuries and was able to grab my own firearm and return fire in self-defense. This city is unforgiving, and it’s worse that JSO does nothing to correct the problem. I lost my brother in 2019 due to gun violence, and his killers are yet to be caught. Now I find myself almost in the same situation…

“I am blessed and happy to be alive, but I’m leaving duval.”

UFC’s Ramon Taveras survives attempted murder in Jacksonville

As of this writing, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office hasn’t commented on the incident publically, after MMA Fighting reached out for a statement.

Taveras earned a shot in the UFC after a 29-second knockout against Cortavious Romious in October. It was his second stint in DWCS after losing by first-round knockout in September to Serhiy Sidey.

Taveras got his revenge against Sidey in his UFC debut, earning a split-decision victory. He was scheduled to face Caolán Loughran at UFC 304 before withdrawing due to injury.

