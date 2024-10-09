Conor McGregor thinks Alex Pereira would’ve given Jon Jones ‘a lot of problems’ in UFC fight

Conor McGregor on How Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira Would Go

During an interview with The Schmo, Conor McGregor heaped praise on Alex Pereira. McGregor even believes “Poatan” can become a three-division UFC champion, and feels he’d give Jon Jones a run for his money (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“Someone has to go for the three belts, it’s myself or himself.

“I think he poses a lot of problems for Jon [Jones] also. That’s a dangerous style for Jon. But it’s a decent one for him, because he’s not so big, Jon is new to the heavyweight division.

“Jon, he had a nice one against Ciryl Gane, but he’s still untested at heavyweight. And I’m sure in the back of his mind, he has that thought that some of the guys are really big, and Alex is a nice one. I’d be very excited to see that bout take place, for sure.”

It’s more likely that Pereira will train with Jones rather than fight him. In fact, the Brazilian bruiser recently told Full Send MMA that he’d like to pick Jones’ brain by helping him prepare for a title fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.