Conor McGregor thinks Alex Pereira would’ve given Jon Jones ‘a lot of problems’ in UFC fight
Conor McGregor believes Alex Pereira would give Jon Jones some issues inside the Octagon.
Pereira has proved to be a big problem for the UFC middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. “Poatan” was a former 185-pound titleholder before capturing gold at light heavyweight.
As for Jones, he ran through the 205-pound weight class for most of his career. He became the UFC heavyweight champion after submitting Ciryl Gane back in 2023.
While Jones vs. Pereira is unlikely to happen, McGregor thinks the fantasy matchup could yield an interesting result.
Conor McGregor on How Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira Would Go
During an interview with The Schmo, Conor McGregor heaped praise on Alex Pereira. McGregor even believes “Poatan” can become a three-division UFC champion, and feels he’d give Jon Jones a run for his money (h/t Bloody Elbow).
“Someone has to go for the three belts, it’s myself or himself.
“I think he poses a lot of problems for Jon [Jones] also. That’s a dangerous style for Jon. But it’s a decent one for him, because he’s not so big, Jon is new to the heavyweight division.
“Jon, he had a nice one against Ciryl Gane, but he’s still untested at heavyweight. And I’m sure in the back of his mind, he has that thought that some of the guys are really big, and Alex is a nice one. I’d be very excited to see that bout take place, for sure.”
It’s more likely that Pereira will train with Jones rather than fight him. In fact, the Brazilian bruiser recently told Full Send MMA that he’d like to pick Jones’ brain by helping him prepare for a title fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Conor McGregor Jon Jones UFC