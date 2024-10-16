Conor McGregor teases UFC comeback as he makes return to the gym

By Harry Kettle - October 16, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has teased a comeback once again with a recent image of him returning to the gym.

Conor McGregor's leg

For the longest time now, fans have been wondering when they’re going to see Conor McGregor back in the Octagon. Some have probably given up hope at this point, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from turning.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier reveals recent near-altercation with Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, says fight “For sure” would’ve happened

The Irishman is the kind of figure who can grab the attention of the masses in the blink of an eye. Whether it’s an interview or a post on social media, he knows how to turn heads. Of course, sometimes it’s just a red herring, but that won’t stop people from examining his every move.

Case in point – if you’re a real conspiracy theorist like we are, there’s a chance you may look into the following tweet and determine that he’s getting ready for his comeback.

McGregor gets back to training

In short, nobody has any clue what this actually means. Perhaps he’s just posing for a photo or maybe, just maybe, he’s ready to get back in there and begin his path back to the UFC.

Some rumors have suggested that he could be gearing up for a February 1 showdown with Dan Hooker in Saudi Arabia. While there has been no confirmation of that whatsoever by the promotion, it did come straight from the mouth of McGregor.

Either way, it feels like things are starting to heat up.

Do you believe that we’re going to see Conor McGregor make his long-awaited return to the cage in the next couple of months? If he does return to active competition, who would you like to see him fight and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Conor McGregor UFC

Belal Muhammad, Conor McGregor

Belal Muhammad says Conor McGregor illustrates the "Dark side of fighting" in response to Irish star's latest rant

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2024
Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier hints at multiple bouts before retiring, names a few opponent possibilities

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2024

Former interim UFC lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier wants two fights in 2025 to complete his legendary career in the Octagon.

Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Bare Knuckle FC superstar Mike Perry arrested in Florida for DUI

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2024

Bare Knuckle FC superstar and former UFC standout Mike Perry was arrested earlier this month in Florida for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) ahead of his fighting return.

Renato Moicano and Paddy Pimblett
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano doubts the UFC would give him Paddy Pimblett: "UFC is going to protect him"

Cole Shelton - October 15, 2024

Renato Moicano doesn’t think he will be fighting Paddy Pimblett anytime soon.

Brendan Schaub, Shane Carwin
Shane Carwin

Brendan Schaub tears up offering health update on former teammate Shane Carwin: "There's nothing we can do"

Josh Evanoff - October 15, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub has offered an update on Shane Carwin.

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier reveals recent near-altercation with Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, says fight "For sure" would've happened

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2024
Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria intends to move to lightweight following UFC 308 fight against Max Holloway: "I want to do it!"

Josh Evanoff - October 15, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is ready to move to lightweight after fighting Max Holloway.

Dana White
Dana White

Dana White vows to fix UFC rankings after 'morons' don't move up Khalil Rountree Jr. after Alex Pereira loss: "They strike again"

Josh Evanoff - October 15, 2024

Dana White is ready to fix the UFC rankings after the latest update.

Ilia Topuria, Conor McGregor
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria challenges Conor McGregor to a sparring match, explains why UFC fight is now "Impossible"

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has officially given up his pursuit of a booking with Conor McGregor but issued an open invitation to the Irish superstar.

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor
Dan Hooker

Dustin Poirier shares prediction for potential Conor McGregor vs. Dan Hooker fight

Cole Shelton - October 15, 2024

Dustin Poirier thinks a potential fight between Conor McGregor and Dan Hooker would be fun for however long it lasts.