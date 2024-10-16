Conor McGregor teases UFC comeback as he makes return to the gym
UFC star Conor McGregor has teased a comeback once again with a recent image of him returning to the gym.
For the longest time now, fans have been wondering when they’re going to see Conor McGregor back in the Octagon. Some have probably given up hope at this point, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from turning.
The Irishman is the kind of figure who can grab the attention of the masses in the blink of an eye. Whether it’s an interview or a post on social media, he knows how to turn heads. Of course, sometimes it’s just a red herring, but that won’t stop people from examining his every move.
Case in point – if you’re a real conspiracy theorist like we are, there’s a chance you may look into the following tweet and determine that he’s getting ready for his comeback.
McGregor gets back to training
In short, nobody has any clue what this actually means. Perhaps he’s just posing for a photo or maybe, just maybe, he’s ready to get back in there and begin his path back to the UFC.
Some rumors have suggested that he could be gearing up for a February 1 showdown with Dan Hooker in Saudi Arabia. While there has been no confirmation of that whatsoever by the promotion, it did come straight from the mouth of McGregor.
Either way, it feels like things are starting to heat up.
Do you believe that we’re going to see Conor McGregor make his long-awaited return to the cage in the next couple of months? If he does return to active competition, who would you like to see him fight and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!