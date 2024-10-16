Conor McGregor teases UFC comeback as he makes return to the gym

UFC star Conor McGregor has teased a comeback once again with a recent image of him returning to the gym.

For the longest time now, fans have been wondering when they’re going to see Conor McGregor back in the Octagon. Some have probably given up hope at this point, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from turning.

The Irishman is the kind of figure who can grab the attention of the masses in the blink of an eye. Whether it’s an interview or a post on social media, he knows how to turn heads. Of course, sometimes it’s just a red herring, but that won’t stop people from examining his every move.

Case in point – if you’re a real conspiracy theorist like we are, there’s a chance you may look into the following tweet and determine that he’s getting ready for his comeback.