Chael Sonnen believes prime Conor McGregor may have been the greatest of all time
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor, in his prime, may have been the greatest fighter of all time.
We all know that Conor McGregor is a pretty enigmatic figure. Without him, mixed martial arts wouldn’t be where it’s at today. In equal measure, he’s had some pretty controversial moments over the years both in and outside of the cage.
Regardless of what you think of him, though, nobody can deny the impact McGregor has had on the sport. He’s accomplished things that 99% of fighters can only dream of, and that much is an understatement.
Someone who had a similar level of ‘trash-talking’ ability as Conor is none other than Chael Sonnen. During one of his recent videos, he discussed the legacy of the former two-weight UFC champion.
Sonnen’s big McGregor claim
“The best boxer that sport has ever seen, he went 30 minutes with him – that’s Conor. The other stuff that you’re seeing, a guy that isn’t willing to let go of his identity. A guy who loves his craft so much, he’s hanging in there even in the hard times. It deserves to be recognized, but that’s not the part, if you wanna spin the story, that should be remembered. Conor McGregor was truly, truly, perhaps the best fighter that’s ever done this.”
Sonnen is more than happy to make a sweeping statement here and there. Still, it may be worth us all giving this one some thought.
What do you make of Chael Sonnen calling prime Conor McGregor (potentially) the greatest of all time? What would current Conor need to do in order to get himself back in the conversation, or has the ship sailed? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
