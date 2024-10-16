Chael Sonnen believes prime Conor McGregor may have been the greatest of all time

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor, in his prime, may have been the greatest fighter of all time.

We all know that Conor McGregor is a pretty enigmatic figure. Without him, mixed martial arts wouldn’t be where it’s at today. In equal measure, he’s had some pretty controversial moments over the years both in and outside of the cage.

Regardless of what you think of him, though, nobody can deny the impact McGregor has had on the sport. He’s accomplished things that 99% of fighters can only dream of, and that much is an understatement.

Someone who had a similar level of ‘trash-talking’ ability as Conor is none other than Chael Sonnen. During one of his recent videos, he discussed the legacy of the former two-weight UFC champion.