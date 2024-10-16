“Buchecha” to go head-to-head with Amir Aliakbari at ONE 169 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2024

Anatoly Malykhin and “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane may be squaring off for the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title in the main event of ONE 169, but the card could also set the stage for the next top contender in the division. 

Marcus Buchech Almeida

At the same event, Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida makes his much-awaited return to take on Amir Aliakbari. This three-round duel airs live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 8. 

Widely celebrated as one of the greatest BJJ practitioners of all time Almeida has been a force to be reckoned with since his debut in 2021.  

The Brazilian legend boasts an impressive 4-1 professional record, with all bouts taking place under the ONE Championship banner. His victories include three submission finishes and one knockout, cementing his status as a dangerous all-around competitor. 

But in his most recent outing, the 17-time BJJ World Champion tasted the first setback of his MMA career. He fell short in an August 2023 encounter against Kane by unanimous decision. 

Now, “Buchecha”  looks to bounce back in style at ONE 169. There, he aims to make a compelling case for a future title shot. 

Amir Aliakbari targets to lock in rematch with Anatoly Malykhin

But standing Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida’s way is Amir Aliakbari, a dangerous wrestler with serious knockout power. 

Aliakbari, a former Greco-Roman Wrestling World Champion, combines explosive takedowns with terrifying strength.  

Yet, it’s his devastating punches — whether on the feet or from top position — that often serve as his most lethal weapon in the ring. 

The 36-year-old juggernaut has notched 10 knockouts across 14 career wins. In addition, he comes into this matchup riding the momentum of four consecutive victories. 

His last loss came in September 2021 against Anatoly Malykhin, leaving the Iranian highly motivated to secure a rematch with the current divisional king. 

