Conor McGregor taunts Chael Sonnen after UFC Hall of Fame induction: “His shoes talk better than him”

Conor McGregor is ramping up his taunts aimed at former UFC star Chael Sonnen in light of Sonnen’s UFC Hall of Fame induction.

McGregor was supposed to headline UFC 303 this Saturday against Michael Chandler in Las Vegas. But, the former two-division champion’s UFC return has been indefinitely postponed after McGregor suffered a toe injury in camp.

After suffering the injury, McGregor withdrew from a fight for the first time in his career, and a timeline for his return is uncertain.

In the meantime, McGregor has expressed dismay on social media as UFC 303 fight week has progressed. He’s also been accused by Sonnen of withdrawing from the event due to a rehabilitation stint for substance abuse, and not an injury. However, there’s no evidence to prove this argument.

Sonnen was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame last night in Las Vegas for his fight with Anderson Silva at UFC 117. In light of Sonnen’s wild allegations, McGregor used the induction as an opportunity.