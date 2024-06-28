Conor McGregor taunts Chael Sonnen after UFC Hall of Fame induction: “His shoes talk better than him”
Conor McGregor is ramping up his taunts aimed at former UFC star Chael Sonnen in light of Sonnen’s UFC Hall of Fame induction.
McGregor was supposed to headline UFC 303 this Saturday against Michael Chandler in Las Vegas. But, the former two-division champion’s UFC return has been indefinitely postponed after McGregor suffered a toe injury in camp.
After suffering the injury, McGregor withdrew from a fight for the first time in his career, and a timeline for his return is uncertain.
In the meantime, McGregor has expressed dismay on social media as UFC 303 fight week has progressed. He’s also been accused by Sonnen of withdrawing from the event due to a rehabilitation stint for substance abuse, and not an injury. However, there’s no evidence to prove this argument.
Sonnen was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame last night in Las Vegas for his fight with Anderson Silva at UFC 117. In light of Sonnen’s wild allegations, McGregor used the induction as an opportunity.
Conor McGregor mocks Chael Sonnen’s UFC Hall of Fame induction
In a recent tweet, McGregor poked fun at Sonnen’s outfit at the UFC Hall of Fame induction.
Look at Chael P in the tight pants hahahaa his shoes talk better than him 😂 https://t.co/Isj4e3Ol0m
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 28, 2024
“Look at Chael P in the tight pants hahahaa his shoes talk better than him,” McGregor tweeted Friday.
As of this writing, Sonnen hasn’t replied to McGregor’s latest taunts, although he recently hinted at a boxing match with McGregor soon. Sonnen faced Silva in a recent boxing match which went to a draw.
McGregor hasn’t fought in the Octagon since a leg break suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He’s lost three of his last four fights, including consecutive defeats to Poirier in 2021.
Despite not appearing inside the Octagon this weekend, McGregor is up to his usual, feisty antics. As for Sonnen, it appears any mutual respect between the two sides has fizzled out.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Chael Sonnen Conor McGregor UFC