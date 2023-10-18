Conor McGregor takes aim at Islam Makhachev over his comments about UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones: “This is what happens when cousins have sex”

By Susan Cox - October 18, 2023

Conor McGregor is taking aim at Islam Makhachev over his comments about UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Islam Makhachev Conor McGregor

Islam Makhachev  (24-1 MMA) is set to battle Alexander Volkanovski (26-2 MMA) in the main event lightweight title bout at UFC 294 this coming Saturday, October 21st at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

It will be the second meeting of the two fighters, as they originally met in February of this year at UFC 284. The outcome was a unanimous decision win for the 31 year old Makhachev.

Leading up to the rematch, during a recent appearance at media day in Abu Dhabi, Makhachev spoke about what being a real champion is all about, and in the process dissed Jon ‘Bones’ Jones saying:

“You know, this is what UFC champion have to do. Like real champ, if you’re real champion, you have to take this, take fight, doesn’t matter how many days, who it’s going to be. Not like your pound-for-pound champion when they give him Chael Sonnen. If you’re a real champion, you have to fight.”

Continuing the 31-year-old Makhachev said:

“They put him (Jones) number one, the number one guy right now, who he beat? Who he beat last five fight? We don’t have some name from top pound-for-pound rankings and I just want to say about the rankings, about all this things. This is bullsh*t and I’m not following anymore.”

Conor McGregor took to ‘X‘ with the following derogatory response to Islam Makhachev:

“This guy is a gumbeen. This is what happens when cousins have sex and have a child together. This is the result.”

Are you looking forward to Makhachev vs. Volkanovski II? Who are you betting on for the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

