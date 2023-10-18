Halil Amir aims for lightweight contender spot at ONE Fight Night 16

Halil Amir is set to return to action, and he’s got a formidable foe waiting for him.

The undefeated Turkish lightweight faces Ahmed Mujtaba in a three-round MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video. This encounter airs live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 3.

Amir has taken the division by storm since making his promotional debut in September 2022. He earned the #4 spot in the rankings by obliterating Timofey Nastyukhin via a second-round TKO.

He didn’t stop there. Back in April, “No Mercy” outlasted Maurice Abevi to score a hard-fought unanimous decision, improving his pristine record to 9-0.

In his next assignment, Amir lures an opponent who doesn’t know how to back down. Mujtaba totes a 10-3 standing with a 78-percent finishing rate.

Mujtaba had been on a two-fight winning streak until he faced Sage Northcutt this past May.

Despite suffering a setback, the Pakistani remains resolute in his pursuit of greatness. “Wolverine” is eager to prove that he has the right to stand among the lightweight elite.