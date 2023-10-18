Halil Amir aims for lightweight contender spot at ONE Fight Night 16

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 18, 2023

Halil Amir is set to return to action, and he’s got a formidable foe waiting for him.

Halil Amir

The undefeated Turkish lightweight faces Ahmed Mujtaba in a three-round MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video. This encounter airs live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 3.

Amir has taken the division by storm since making his promotional debut in September 2022. He earned the #4 spot in the rankings by obliterating Timofey Nastyukhin via a second-round TKO.

He didn’t stop there. Back in April, “No Mercy” outlasted Maurice Abevi to score a hard-fought unanimous decision, improving his pristine record to 9-0.

In his next assignment, Amir lures an opponent who doesn’t know how to back down. Mujtaba totes a 10-3 standing with a 78-percent finishing rate.

Mujtaba had been on a two-fight winning streak until he faced Sage Northcutt this past May.

Despite suffering a setback, the Pakistani remains resolute in his pursuit of greatness. “Wolverine” is eager to prove that he has the right to stand among the lightweight elite.

Halil Amir, Ahmed Mujtaba meet in a must-win tiff

The bout against Halil Amir presents a golden opportunity for Ahmed Mujtaba. A victory could earn him a seat in the top five, where opportunities for high-profile matchups become more attainable.

On the other hand, Amir has the chance to redeem himself after a grueling battle with Maurice Abevi this past April. While he clinched the win, it pushed him to his limit.

But between him and Mujtaba, Amir carries a more significant risk heading into ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video.

A loss to Mujtaba could be detrimental to Amir’s ongoing ascent up the rankings and could potentially knock him down a few pegs in the division.

Currently, the weight class is at a standstill due to the absence of Christian Lee. The reigning ONE Lightweight and Welterweight MMA World Champion took a sabbatical following the tragic passing of his younger sister, Victoria Lee, last year.

Each victory moving forward will carry immense significance for all contenders seeking a shot at the World Title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

MMA News ONE Championship

Related

Dana White, Jon Jones

Dana White discusses body transformation: "So addicting that it just makes everything in your life better"

Zain Bando - October 18, 2023
Trevor Peek
UFC

Trevor Peek believes he's being brought into lose at UFC 294, expects to put Mohammad Yahya to sleep after "running his mouth"

Cole Shelton - October 18, 2023

Trevor Peek is excited to go into enemy territory at UFC 294.

Nate Diaz Jake Paul
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz claims he's rematching Jake Paul in December

Cole Shelton - October 18, 2023

Nate Diaz says he will be rematching Jake Paul in December.

Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

John Kavanagh tells Dillon Danis to come back to SBG Ireland and prepare for an MMA fight: "He's not a boxer"

Cole Shelton - October 18, 2023

SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh is hopeful Dillon Danis will return to Dublin to prepare for an MMA fight.

Kamaru Usman and UFC 294
UFC

Kamaru Usman shuts down rumors of injury following open workout scare

Cole Shelton - October 18, 2023

Kamaru Usman has shut down rumors of being injured following his open workout.

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul

Logan Paul rejects MMA rematch with Dillon Danis: "He doesn't deserve the platform"

Josh Evanoff - October 18, 2023
Cody Garbrandt and Brian Kelleher
Cody Garbrandt

Former champion Cody Garbrandt books December return against Brian Kelleher

Josh Evanoff - October 18, 2023

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will face Brian Kelleher on December 16th.

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez poster
Eddie Alvarez

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez announced, will headline stacked BKFC 56 card in December

Josh Evanoff - October 18, 2023

Hard-hitting fan favorites Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez will headline BKFC 56 in December.

Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones takes the high road while responding to criticism from Islam Makhachev: “Now thats gangsta”

Josh Evanoff - October 18, 2023

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has responded to Islam Makhachev.

Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski believes if roles were reversed Islam Makhachev wouldn't step up on short notice

Cole Shelton - October 18, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t think Islam Makhachev would have stepped up on short notice like he did.