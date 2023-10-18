Halil Amir aims for lightweight contender spot at ONE Fight Night 16
Halil Amir is set to return to action, and he’s got a formidable foe waiting for him.
The undefeated Turkish lightweight faces Ahmed Mujtaba in a three-round MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video. This encounter airs live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 3.
Amir has taken the division by storm since making his promotional debut in September 2022. He earned the #4 spot in the rankings by obliterating Timofey Nastyukhin via a second-round TKO.
He didn’t stop there. Back in April, “No Mercy” outlasted Maurice Abevi to score a hard-fought unanimous decision, improving his pristine record to 9-0.
In his next assignment, Amir lures an opponent who doesn’t know how to back down. Mujtaba totes a 10-3 standing with a 78-percent finishing rate.
Mujtaba had been on a two-fight winning streak until he faced Sage Northcutt this past May.
Despite suffering a setback, the Pakistani remains resolute in his pursuit of greatness. “Wolverine” is eager to prove that he has the right to stand among the lightweight elite.
Halil Amir, Ahmed Mujtaba meet in a must-win tiff
The bout against Halil Amir presents a golden opportunity for Ahmed Mujtaba. A victory could earn him a seat in the top five, where opportunities for high-profile matchups become more attainable.
On the other hand, Amir has the chance to redeem himself after a grueling battle with Maurice Abevi this past April. While he clinched the win, it pushed him to his limit.
But between him and Mujtaba, Amir carries a more significant risk heading into ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video.
A loss to Mujtaba could be detrimental to Amir’s ongoing ascent up the rankings and could potentially knock him down a few pegs in the division.
Currently, the weight class is at a standstill due to the absence of Christian Lee. The reigning ONE Lightweight and Welterweight MMA World Champion took a sabbatical following the tragic passing of his younger sister, Victoria Lee, last year.
Each victory moving forward will carry immense significance for all contenders seeking a shot at the World Title.
