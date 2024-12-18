Conor McGregor surprisingly opens as underdog in potential boxing match against Logan Paul

Conor McGregor announced he would be boxing Logan Paul in India in 2025.

McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier. He was booked to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 but he was forced out of the bout and now he took to X to claim his next fight will be a boxing match.

The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.

I have agreed.

I will then seek my return to the Octagon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 17, 2024

Now, after McGregor’s announcement, SportsBetting.ag released opening odds for the bout that sees Logan Paul as the favorite.