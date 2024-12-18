Conor McGregor surprisingly opens as underdog in potential boxing match against Logan Paul

By Cole Shelton - December 17, 2024

Conor McGregor announced he would be boxing Logan Paul in India in 2025.

Conor McGregor and Logan Paul

McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier. He was booked to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 but he was forced out of the bout and now he took to X to claim his next fight will be a boxing match.

“The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India, I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon,” McGregor wrote on X.

Now, after McGregor’s announcement, SportsBetting.ag released opening odds for the bout that sees Logan Paul as the favorite.

Conor McGregor vs Logan Paul odds:

Logan Paul -150
Conor McGregor +120

At the opening odds, you’d need to bet $150 to win $100 if you think Paul wins. If you think McGregor wins, a $100 bet would bet you $120 if the Irishman pulls off the upset. The -150 odds also imply a 60% chance of Paul winning. However, the fight is still not official and whether or not it will even happen is to be seen.

Logan Paul is 1-1 as a pro boxer as he beat Dillon Danis back in October of 2023. He lost to fellow YouTuber KSI in his pro debut. Paul also boxed Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout. The brash YouTuber-turned-boxer is also a star WWE wrestler and the brother of boxer Jake Paul.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is a 0-1 pro boxer as he lost by TKO to Floyd Mayweather in 2017. As a pro-MMA fighter, he is 22-6 and coming off the loss to Poirier due to the leg break. Before that, he was knocked out by Poirier. McGregor is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. He has notable wins over Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez, Chad Mendes, Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, and Max Holloway among others.

