Henry Cejudo calls to be Sean O’Malley’s first title challenger: “SIGN the Contract Island Boy”

By Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2023

UFC bantamweight contender Henry Cejudo wants to be first up for Sean O’Malley.

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo

‘Sugar’ made his return to the cage over the weekend in the main event of UFC 292. There, he faced Aljamain Sterling in the first title shot of his career. ‘The Funk Master’ was coming off a unanimous decision win over Henry Cejudo in May and was confident that he could stop Sean O’Malley’s momentum.

Instead, Sean O’Malley became a superstar on Saturday night. In the opening seconds of round two, he landed a clean right hand dropping the champion. A few shots later, he had shaken up the world, securing a stoppage win. Since then, he’s received many, many callouts.

Marlon Vera and Aljamain Sterling have already both called for title shots, and now Henry Cejudo has entered the fray. ‘Triple C’ was originally scheduled for the event, and was supposed to face ‘Chito’, but was forced out due to injury. Now recovering on the shelf, he’s called to be the first title challenger for Sean O’Malley.

The former dual-weight champion released the passionate callout on social media. On X, Henry Cejudo released several posts calling for a title shot, comparing Sean O’Malley to the Island Boys. It’s worth noting that this is far from the first time that he’s called to face ‘Sugar’.

Hey Ronald MethDonald AKA Trans-Barbie… @SugaSeanMMA Congrats on landing a punch. Get ready to go down faster than Logan Paul’s fiancé in the bathroom of The ESPY’s. SIGN the Contract Island Boy. @danawhite,” Henry Cejudo wrote on X.

He previously called out Sean O’Malley following his win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 last year. However, Henry Cejudo instead got a title shot, coming up short against Aljamain Sterling in May. Now nearly a year later, he’s again trying to get the fight but with much higher stakes.

What do you make of this callout? Do you want to see Henry Cejudo vs. Sean O’Malley?

