Conor McGregor announces he won’t be fighting this December at UFC 296: “I’m being kept from my livelihood”

By Jeffrey Walter - August 20, 2023

Conor McGregor says he is “being kept from his livelihood” and will no longer be fighting at December’s UFC 296 event.

Conor McGregor

It was just one week ago that McGregor (22-6 MMA) announced he would be fighting Michael Chandler on December’s pay-per-view fight card.

“December,” Conor McGregor answered after being asked when he will be coming back to the UFC.

As for who his UFC 296 opponent would be, ‘Notorious’ answered: “(Michael) Chandler. I have to (do it).”

McGregor finished off the interview by laying out his three-fight plan:

“Chandler next, in December. Then (Justin) Gaethje for the BMF (title), and then we will do the Nate (Diaz) trilogy.”

Conor McGregor has of course not competed in MMA since July of 2021 at UFC 264, where he suffered a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. Since then, the Irish star has been rehabbing his leg and even withdrew himself from the USADA testing pool.

Although USADA stated that ‘Notorious’ would require to be enrolled in their program for six months before being allowed to take to the Octagon again, McGregor has remained confident that he would receive an exemption and be cleared to compete before the end of the year.

However, that all changed earlier today, as the former ‘champ champ’ took to Twitter to announce he was “being kept from his livelihood” and will no longer be returning in 2023.

“I hold the power. I’m going to keep doing my thing. I’m in a great spot, and I’ll see you’s all soon. F**king early next year, hopefully. Please God. Someone, Ari, Ari. My man. I’m ready, yeah. December 16, I am ready. Nevada State Athletic Commission, Bob Bennett may have retired. Un-retire. Because when I’m around the game… ring Bob Bennett. Tell the commission what’s the story, because I’m being kept from my livelihood here. Turns out Bob’s retired and I’m like, ‘What the f**k?’. I’ve been on the top of the game f**king long.”

If USADA sticks to their 6-month enrollment ruling, Conor McGregor will need to get signed up right away in order to be allowed to compete in the first quarter of 2024.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

