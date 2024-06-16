Javier Mendez wants Khabib Nurmagomedov to improve cornerman work: “He needs to master the corner”

By Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been praised for both his fighting career as well as his coaching, but even he isn’t perfect in all areas.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev

Nurmagomedov has been in the corner of reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. It’s no secret that “The Eagle” gets animated when cornering fighters, and UFC 302 was no exception. Nurmagomedov took issue with Makhachev for seemingly playing Dustin Poirier’s game at times during their 155-pound title fight. Ultimately, Makhachev won the bout via fifth-round submission.

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez admits he feels Khabib could use a bit more seasoning as a cornerman.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER ON WHY IT’S “UNFAIR” TO COMPARE ISLAM MAKHACHEV AND KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV’S UFC ACCOLADES

Khabib Nurmagomedov Needs to Work on Cornering, Says Javier Mendez

During an interview with The Schmo, Javier Mendez said that the cornering of Khabib Nurmagomedov could use some work (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“Khabib’s actually becoming a great coach and a great cornerman – [but] he needs some work on the cornering. He’s great at game planning, he’s fantastic at game planning but we need to work a little bit on the cornering – just a little bit.”

Mendez further explained why Khabib needs to improve his cornering.

“He needs to master the corner though… We still need to work the corner because he goes a little crazy on there, up and down, slamming on the table – [I told him] ‘Calm down, calm down’. He gets really amped up.”

Mendez admitted that it’s been a while since he last saw Khabib cornering, and he was quickly reminded of just how chaotic things can be.

“I mean he loves his fighters so much [as] his brothers that you know, he puts everything into that fight when he goes, I forgot what it was like to have him in the corner; it’s kind of crazy.”

Time will tell if Khabib heeds the advice of Mendez, or if he’ll continue to wear his heart on his sleeve while his fighters are inside the Octagon.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Javier Mendez Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Dana White, Aidan White

UFC Vegas 93 Bonus Report: Four fighters take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - June 15, 2024
UFC Vegas 93, UFC, Results, Alex Perez, Tatsuro Taira
Tatsuro Taira

UFC Vegas 93: ‘Perez vs. Taira’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 15, 2024

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 93 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor issues statement after being forced out of UFC 303: "The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly"

Chris Taylor - June 15, 2024

Conor McGregor has issued a statement after being forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Brady Hiestand
UFC

Brady Hiestand says he and Garrett Armfield agreed to fight each other while in the sauna

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2024

Brady Hiestand is eager to fight again after being off for over a year.

Ariel Helwani, Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Ariel Helwani explodes at "Boot licker" Michael Bisping over criticism of UFC 303 reporting

Curtis Calhoun - June 14, 2024

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping are feuding over Helwani’s coverage of UFC 303.

Anthony Smith, Carlos Ulberg

Anthony Smith breaks down short-notice fight vs. Carlos Ulberg, says Ulberg "can't compete" against top contenders

Curtis Calhoun - June 14, 2024
Colby Covington, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Colby Covington viciously mocks Michael Chandler after UFC 303 cancelation

Curtis Calhoun - June 14, 2024

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington didn’t hesitate to tease Michael Chandler after the UFC 303 fight cancelation.

Michael Chandler and Max Holloway
Michael Chandler

REPORT | Max Holloway vs. Michael Chandler was discussed before settling on new UFC 303 main event

Josh Evanoff - June 14, 2024

The UFC 303 main event could’ve been a welterweight bout between Max Holloway and Michael Chandler.

Diego Lopes, UFC 300
Brian Ortega

Diego Lopes believes win over Brian Ortega at UFC 303 will lead to a title shot: "There's no doubt"

Josh Evanoff - June 14, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes believes that he will fight for gold with a win over Brian Ortega.

Daniel Cormier, Michael Chandler
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier firmly encourages Michael Chandler to "move on" after Conor McGregor fight postponement

Curtis Calhoun - June 14, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier wants to see Michael Chandler turn the page on his desired Conor McGregor clash after UFC 303’s cancelation.