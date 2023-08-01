Nate Diaz claims Justin Gaethje isn’t worthy of being the BMF champion: “Don’t fit the description”

By Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023
Nate Diaz doesn’t think Justin Gaethje is worthy of being the BMF champion.

Nate Diaz, Justin Gaethje

At UFC 291, Gaethje won the vacant BMF title with a second-round head kick KO over Dustin Poirier. It was just the second time the BMF belt was up for grabs as the first time, it was Jorge Masvidal winning by TKO doctor stoppage over Nate Diaz.

Although Gaethje has been known for always being in exciting fights and never backing down, Diaz doesn’t think ‘The Highlight’ is truly a BMF. He also doesn’t think Poirier and Masvidal are BMF’s either.

Nate Diaz takes aim at Justin Gaethje

“No, him and Poirier are dorks, they don’t fit the description anyway, Masvidal, too. The champions are all kind of lame right now,” Diaz said to All Out Fighting. “There is Adesanya and Jon Jones, besides that everybody is kind of, there is nobody that entertaining to watch. So, what happens? I make something to entertain people and I’m not even in there?

RELATED: Conor McGregor doesn’t think Dustin Poirier is a UFC Hall of Famer.

“They just needed something to do, something to make some promotion out of it. That’s why I had to get out of the organization the whole time anyway,” Nate Diaz continued. “I was doing all the promoting and bringing the attention, well I may as well be doing this out on my own. I thought about it years ago. They got a whole belt made and all the guys that want the belt are the guys who criticized it at the time. They are all dorks.”

As Nate Diaz says, many people did criticize the BMF belt when the UFC first introduced it but now people want to win it. With that, perhaps Diaz does return to the UFC and try and get the BMF in his possession as he doesn’t think Gaethje is worthy of having it.

Before any of that can happen, Nate Diaz will box Jake Paul on Saturday night in his first fight since exiting the UFC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Justin Gaethje Nate Diaz UFC

Related

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor rips Dustin Poirier's resume as he claims 'The Diamond' isn't a Hall of Famer: "He’s done f**k all"

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023
Jamahal Hill, Alex Pereira
UFC

Jamahal Hill explains why he was not impressed with Alex Pereira’s light heavyweight debut at UFC 291

Susan Cox - August 1, 2023

Jamahal Hill is explaining why he was not impressed with Alex Pereira’s light heavyweight debut at UFC 291.

UFC

Shavkat Rakhmonov reacts after Kelvin Gastelum announces their fight is postponed due to injury: “Did you realize it was bad idea just now?”

Susan Cox - August 1, 2023

Shavkat Rakhmonov is reacting after Kevin Gastelum announced that their fight is postponed due to injury.

Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez
UFC

Conor McGregor claims he would snipe Justin Gaethje dead with one shot: “The guy is about as smart as two planks”

Susan Cox - August 1, 2023

Conor McGregor is claiming he would snipe Justin Gaethje dead with one shot.

John McCarthy
John McCarthy

John McCarthy shares the former UFC champion who took “pleasure” in hurting his opponents

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2023

MMA analyst John McCarthy has spoken candidly about the lengths a former UFC heavyweight would go to in order to win.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 133 and UFC Nashville

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 133 with Chatri Sityodtong ft. BJ Penn, Dustin Jacoby, Billy Quarantillo, and Damon Jackson

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023
Zabit Magomedsharipov
UFC

Sean O’Malley reacts to news that the UFC offered Zabit Magomedsharipov an immediate title shot if he returned: “He was on his way to be a massive superstar”

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2023

Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on the news that UFC offered Zabit Magomedsharipov an immediate title shot if he ended his retirement.

Miranda Maverick
Priscila Cachoeira

Miranda Maverick explains how she used Priscila Cachoeira's dirty antics as motivation in win at UFC 291: “It made me go in there that much angrier every round”

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2023

Miranda Maverick has explained how she used Priscila Cachoeira’s ‘dirty’ antics as motivation during her win at UFC 291.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya claims “scared” Dricus Du Plessis “doesn’t want to fight him: “He’s a b*tch”

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has suggested that Dricus du Plessis doesn’t want to fight him.

Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier at UFC 291
Justin Gaethje

What's next for Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier after UFC 291?

Cole Shelton - July 31, 2023

In the main event of UFC 291, the vacant BMF title was up for grabs as Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier were set for their highly-anticipated rematch.