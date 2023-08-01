Jamahal Hill explains why he was not impressed with Alex Pereira’s light heavyweight debut at UFC 291

Jamahal Hill is explaining why he was not impressed with Alex Pereira’s light heavyweight debut at UFC 291.

It was just this past weekend that saw Alex Pereira (8-2 MMA) make his light heavyweight debut when he faced former champion Jan Blachowicz (29-10 MMA) on Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah. The result was a split decision victory for the 36 year old Pereira.

Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA), speaking on his YouTube channel, shared his thoughts on Pereira’s fight this past weekend:

“I think they got it right. I think the decision was right. I think Jan came out and thought that he just had such a huge advantage in grappling that he would just be able to blow Pereira away like that. He obviously was the better technical grappler, but Pereira looked strong.”

Continuing, Hill said:

“I think that strength and power gave (Blachowicz) something to deal with that caused problems for him. He had to use a lot more strength than he would have wanted to to get Pereira down and then try to keep him down. He wasn’t zapping enough energy out from Pereira to counteract the energy he was expending to try and get him down.”

Concluding, ‘Sweet Dreams’, while welcoming Pereira, shared he wasn’t all that impressed with ‘Poatans’ performance (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Welcome to the division. Me personally, I wasn’t impressed with what I saw. I saw a lot of things that would be a short night for him against me. But you know, luckily for him, it’s not me that he’ll be facing. He’ll be facing Jiri Prochazka, from what I heard. That fight will probably take place in Abu Dhabi. I’m locked in for it. I’m a fan of it right now. I’m just on the sidelines watching.”

Do you agree with Jamahal Hills’ commentary on Pereira’s last bout?

