Conor McGregor plans to get the BMF belt and then have his trilogy with Nate Diaz

By Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023
Conor McGregor has revealed his two-fight plan.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz

McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021 when he broke his leg during his trilogy match against Dustin Poirier. Since then, he withdrew from the USADA testing pool and has still yet to enroll back in. Yet, despite not being in the pool, McGregor has been vocal in trying to secure his next fight.

Although Conor McGregor served as a coach on TUF 31 opposite Michael Chandler, the Irishman is now targeting Justin Gaethje to be his next opponent. ‘The Highlight’ of course recently won the BMF belt at last weekend’s UFC 291 event, defeating Dustin Poirier by way of second-round knockout. With that, McGregor’s new plan is to get the BMF belt from Gaethje and then have his trilogy with Nate Diaz with the Baddest Mother F*Coker title on the line.

“Regardless of that nonsense match me and Nate will be completing the trilogy. I am going to go grab that bmf belt right quick for us to compete for it in the trilogy,” Conor McGregor tweeted.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier explains why he’s frustrated following knockout loss at UFC 291.

Of course, the nonsense match that Conor McGregor is talking about is Nate Diaz’s boxing debut against Jake Paul on Saturday. Even if Diaz does lose, as he is a big betting underdog, McGregor appears adamant about securing the trilogy match.

With McGregor now focused on Gaethje and Diaz, what this means for Chandler is uncertain at this time. Chandler has been vocal in saying he thinks the Irishman will fight him after the two coached TUF. But, at least for now, all signs point to that fight not happening as McGregor has turned his attention elsewhere.

Conor McGregor (22-6) is on a two-fight losing skid and coming off back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier. In his last fight, he did break his leg and before that, was knocked out. His most recent win came back in January 2020 when he knocked out Donald Cerrone in 40-seconds.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira

Conor McGregor responds after Charles Oliveira accuses him of being “without motivation” for more than 2 years: “You are nobody now, again”

Josh Evanoff - August 3, 2023
Islam Makhachev and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Islam Makhachev mocks 'loyal hater' Michael Chandler's prediction for Justin Gaethje fight

Josh Evanoff - August 3, 2023

Ahead of his return, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has taken aim at Michael Chandler.

Dwayne Johnson and Themba Gorimbo
UFC

WATCH | Dwayne Johnson gifts UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo a new house after hearing his inspiring story: "Bills are paid"

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023

Dwayne Johnson took it a step further than meeting Themba Gorimbo.

Nate Diaz
UFC

Nate Diaz explains why he walked out of face-to-face interview with Jake Paul: “Sometimes less is more”

Susan Cox - August 3, 2023

Nate Diaz is explaining why he walked out of a face-to-face interview with Jake Paul.

Song Yadong, UFC Vegas 50
UFC

UFC fighter Song Yadong was robbed at gunpoint yesterday in San Francisco

Susan Cox - August 3, 2023

UFC fighter Song Yadong was robbed at gunpoint yesterday in San Francisco.

Jan-Blachowicz

John McCarthy weighs in on Jan Blachowicz’s claims of robbery after UFC 291 loss: “You think the f***ing takedown is what gives you the win?”

Harry Kettle - August 3, 2023
Jamahal Hill, Ariel Helwani, UFC, MMA
Jamahal Hill

Ariel Helwani responds to recent criticism from former UFC champion Jamahal Hill: “I come here with love in my heart”

Harry Kettle - August 3, 2023

Ariel Helwani has responded to Jamahal Hill after being called out by the former UFC champion recently.

Dustin Jacoby
UFC

Dustin Jacoby expecting to make a "statement" with KO win over Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC Nashville

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

Dustin Jacoby is looking to get the bad taste out of his mouth.

Cory Sandhagen
Rob Font

Cory Sandhagen explains why he's in a "win-win" situation if he beats Rob Font at UFC Nashville

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

Cory Sandhagen believes beating Rob Font puts him in a win-win situation.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Jake Paul explains why he doesn't "respect" Nate Diaz as a "person" ahead of their boxing match

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

Jake Paul admits he doesn’t respect Nate Diaz as a person.