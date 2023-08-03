Conor McGregor plans to get the BMF belt and then have his trilogy with Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor has revealed his two-fight plan.

McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021 when he broke his leg during his trilogy match against Dustin Poirier. Since then, he withdrew from the USADA testing pool and has still yet to enroll back in. Yet, despite not being in the pool, McGregor has been vocal in trying to secure his next fight.

Although Conor McGregor served as a coach on TUF 31 opposite Michael Chandler, the Irishman is now targeting Justin Gaethje to be his next opponent. ‘The Highlight’ of course recently won the BMF belt at last weekend’s UFC 291 event, defeating Dustin Poirier by way of second-round knockout. With that, McGregor’s new plan is to get the BMF belt from Gaethje and then have his trilogy with Nate Diaz with the Baddest Mother F*Coker title on the line.

“Regardless of that nonsense match me and Nate will be completing the trilogy. I am going to go grab that bmf belt right quick for us to compete for it in the trilogy,” Conor McGregor tweeted.

Of course, the nonsense match that Conor McGregor is talking about is Nate Diaz’s boxing debut against Jake Paul on Saturday. Even if Diaz does lose, as he is a big betting underdog, McGregor appears adamant about securing the trilogy match.

With McGregor now focused on Gaethje and Diaz, what this means for Chandler is uncertain at this time. Chandler has been vocal in saying he thinks the Irishman will fight him after the two coached TUF. But, at least for now, all signs point to that fight not happening as McGregor has turned his attention elsewhere.

Conor McGregor (22-6) is on a two-fight losing skid and coming off back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier. In his last fight, he did break his leg and before that, was knocked out. His most recent win came back in January 2020 when he knocked out Donald Cerrone in 40-seconds.