Conor McGregor rallies behind Irish MMA fighter Ryan Curtis following ‘severe’ spinal injury
Conor McGregor is one of many stars who has rallied behind Irish MMA fighter Ryan Curtis following a tragic injury he suffered recently.
Ryan Curtis, 31, has previously fought for the likes of Bellator, BRAVE CF and Cage Warriors. In the following statement on his GoFundMe page, the extent of his injuries were revealed from an accident that occurred in training.
“As an athlete and human the unimaginable has happened to our beloved Ryan. He was involved in a life altering incident during a training session on Thursday 11th January. Ryan has suffered a broken back, broken neck and dislocated spine. During this injury, trauma was also caused to Ryan’s spinal cord.
“The damage is classified as the most severe that can happen to a spinal cord. He was rushed to the Royal in Belfast and underwent emergency surgery. Currently Ryan has no movement in his legs or his left arm. The road ahead is unknown and will involve at least 5 months of him in hospital, followed by a further period of time with a specialist spinal team. There is no exact end date to when this treatment will be complete.”
Conor McGregor has put out the following statement on social media after donating £25,000 to Curtis’ cause.
Sending my support and well wishes to Dublin MMA fighter Ryan Curtis after suffering life changing injury in practice. Here is a link to his go fund me , he has a young daughter and the family needs our support 🙏❤️ https://t.co/a57zcOqHkv pic.twitter.com/qTIhbekLc1
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 14, 2024
McGregor gets behind Curtis
“What’s up everyone. I just want to make this video and show support for a young Dublin fighter Ryan Curtis who had a very bad injury, a life-changing injury just recently. I want to show my support and let Ryan know and let his team know that we’re all with him. He has a young family, a young daughter. There’s a GoFundMe set up that you can support. I’d ask us all to throw a bit of support behind it please, and thank you so much. God bless you Ryan, we’re all with you brother. Get better soon, my man.”
