Magomed Ankalaev extends unique offer to current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira: “No wrestling”
Magomed Ankalaev has issued a pretty clear challenge to Alex Pereira ahead of a potential showdown between the two UFC stars.
Right now, Magomed Ankalaev is feeling back to his best. Last weekend, he finally brought his rivalry with Johnny Walker to an end when he knocked his foe out in vicious fashion. Moving forward, he has one clear focus – dethroning Alex Pereira to finally become the UFC light heavyweight champion. It’s a goal he has had for years, and it finally seems like he’s on the verge of getting another crack at the belt.
Of course, with UFC 300 being three months away, there’s a chance that he could turn things around in time to compete on the landmark card. As of this writing, though, nothing has been confirmed.
In a recent tweet, Ankalaev made quite an interesting proposition to ‘Poatan’ ahead of their rumored clash.
@AlexPereiraUFC I will make a deal like I did with Johnny no wrestling kickboxing I will test your jaw I hate much harder than Adesanya anytime anywhere @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite @ufc
— Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) January 14, 2024
Ankalaev warns Pereira
“@AlexPereiraUFC I will make a deal like I did with Johnny no wrestling kickboxing I will test your jaw I hate [hit?] much harder than Adesayna anytime anywhere @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite @ufc”
If there’s one thing Magomed Ankalaev isn’t short of, it’s confidence. He knows how good he is as a mixed martial artist and he isn’t afraid to let the world know. At 205 pounds, however, we’ve seen the title being passed around like a game of hot potato. If he wants to be the champion for a long time, he’ll need to go through quite the gauntlet given how many names are at the top.
Do you believe Magomed Ankalaev would follow through on his promise to Alex Pereira? Do you want to see this contest take place at UFC 300? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
