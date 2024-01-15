Magomed Ankalaev extends unique offer to current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira: “No wrestling”

Magomed Ankalaev has issued a pretty clear challenge to Alex Pereira ahead of a potential showdown between the two UFC stars.

Right now, Magomed Ankalaev is feeling back to his best. Last weekend, he finally brought his rivalry with Johnny Walker to an end when he knocked his foe out in vicious fashion. Moving forward, he has one clear focus – dethroning Alex Pereira to finally become the UFC light heavyweight champion. It’s a goal he has had for years, and it finally seems like he’s on the verge of getting another crack at the belt.

Of course, with UFC 300 being three months away, there’s a chance that he could turn things around in time to compete on the landmark card. As of this writing, though, nothing has been confirmed.

In a recent tweet, Ankalaev made quite an interesting proposition to ‘Poatan’ ahead of their rumored clash.