Tony Ferguson undergoes surgery to remove bone fragments from his left arm (Video)

By Harry Kettle - January 15, 2024

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson has undergone surgery to remove bone fragments from his left arm.

Tony Ferguson

For years now, Tony Ferguson has been seen as a big fan favorite in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. His run through the lightweight division was legendary and will be remembered for a long time to come. Unfortunately, his career has been on quite a downward spiral since 2020. In that time, he’s lost seven straight fights, four of which came via finish.

RELATED: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s former coach believes Tony Ferguson can resurrect his career fighting outside of the UFC

As he prepares to turn 40 next month, many are calling on ‘El Cucuy’ to retire. Alas, despite everything he’s been through, it seems as if Ferguson has his heart set on avoiding retirement for now.

In a recent update, Tony let his fans know that he’s undergone surgery to seemingly remove some bone fragments in his arm.

Ferguson’s latest setback

“Arthros CopyThat”. -CSO- #UpGrade Thanks Dr. Mora. Champ. #Be’GonBone Fragments. Morning 3 Hour Sesh’ In The Boox. #Wolverine #Recovery #TwoWeeks”

The human spirit is a powerful thing and throughout his career, Tony Ferguson has proven himself to be on a different level in that department. His unique fight style made him a must-watch, but in mixed martial arts, all good things must come to an end. It remains to be seen whether or not the UFC will continue to offer him fights following his defeat to Paddy Pimblett, and especially after this recent injury. Either way, the hope is that he’s as happy and healthy as he can be.

Do you want to see Tony Ferguson compete for the UFC again? If he does, what kind of opponent would you like to see him face? Would you back him to win? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Tony Ferguson UFC

Related

Paul Felder

Paul Felder admits it would be hard to pass on UFC 300 fight: "I’m leaning toward wanting to do it"

Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2024
Dana White
UFC 297

Fight fans express disappointment over main card lineup for UFC 297: “Looks like a Fight Night”

Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2024

Fans have shared their views on the UFC 297 card, and it isn’t pretty.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Coach Javier Mendez dismisses Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC return rumors: "Stop all this nonsense"

Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2024

Javier Mendez has poured cold water on the Khabib Nurmagomedov rumors.

Jon Jones Dana White
Jon Jones

Dana White's shocking text messages on Jon Jones revealed: "Is he still being a scumbag?"

Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2024

Unsealed documents have revealed a stunning text exchange between UFC CEO Dana White and then-UFC Chairman Lorenzo Fertitta.

Marlon Vera
Marlon Vera

Marlon Vera names the fighter he will call out with win over Sean O’Malley at UFC 299: “I know his dorky ass is crying about it”

Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2024

Marlon Vera has named one fighter who he is considering calling out if he becomes the UFC bantamweight champion.

Jim Miller, Matt Brown, UFC 300, UFC

Jim Miller explains why he prefers to fight Matt Brown over Paul Felder at UFC 300

Chris Taylor - January 13, 2024
Jim Miller, Gabriel Benitez, UFC, Results, UFC Vegas 84, Bonus
UFC

UFC Vegas 84 Bonus Report: Jim Miller among four 'POTN' winners

Chris Taylor - January 13, 2024

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 event, an 11-bout fight card headlined by Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2.

Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker, UFC, UFC Vegas 84
Magomed Ankalaev

Pros react after Magomed Ankalaev KO's Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 84

Chris Taylor - January 13, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 event was headlined by a light heavyweight rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.

Magomed Ankalaev, UFC Vegas 84, Results, UFC, Johnny Walker
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC Vegas 84 Results: Magomed Ankalaev stops Johnny Walker (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 13, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 event is headlined by a light heavyweight rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.

Jim Miller, Cain Velasquez, UFC Vegas 84, UFC
UFC

Pros react after Jim Miller stops Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 84

Chris Taylor - January 13, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 event was co-headlined by a lightweight bout featuring Jim Miller taking on Gabriel Benitez.