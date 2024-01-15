Tony Ferguson undergoes surgery to remove bone fragments from his left arm (Video)

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson has undergone surgery to remove bone fragments from his left arm.

For years now, Tony Ferguson has been seen as a big fan favorite in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. His run through the lightweight division was legendary and will be remembered for a long time to come. Unfortunately, his career has been on quite a downward spiral since 2020. In that time, he’s lost seven straight fights, four of which came via finish.

As he prepares to turn 40 next month, many are calling on ‘El Cucuy’ to retire. Alas, despite everything he’s been through, it seems as if Ferguson has his heart set on avoiding retirement for now.

In a recent update, Tony let his fans know that he’s undergone surgery to seemingly remove some bone fragments in his arm.