Tony Ferguson undergoes surgery to remove bone fragments from his left arm (Video)
UFC veteran Tony Ferguson has undergone surgery to remove bone fragments from his left arm.
For years now, Tony Ferguson has been seen as a big fan favorite in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. His run through the lightweight division was legendary and will be remembered for a long time to come. Unfortunately, his career has been on quite a downward spiral since 2020. In that time, he’s lost seven straight fights, four of which came via finish.
As he prepares to turn 40 next month, many are calling on ‘El Cucuy’ to retire. Alas, despite everything he’s been through, it seems as if Ferguson has his heart set on avoiding retirement for now.
In a recent update, Tony let his fans know that he’s undergone surgery to seemingly remove some bone fragments in his arm.
“Arthros🫡CopyThat ” ⚔️🕶️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # UpGrade 📈 Thanks Dr.👨⚕️Mora 🤝- Champ 🦹♂️ # Be’GonBone🦴Fragments 🥇 Morning 3 Hour Sesh’ In The Boox 📚 # Wolverine⚔️🕶️Recovery # TwoWeeks 🌱 pic.twitter.com/Z2roANe9H7
— Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 12, 2024
Ferguson’s latest setback
The human spirit is a powerful thing and throughout his career, Tony Ferguson has proven himself to be on a different level in that department. His unique fight style made him a must-watch, but in mixed martial arts, all good things must come to an end. It remains to be seen whether or not the UFC will continue to offer him fights following his defeat to Paddy Pimblett, and especially after this recent injury. Either way, the hope is that he’s as happy and healthy as he can be.
