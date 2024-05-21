Conor McGregor explains why he would pick Max Holloway to defeat “non-champion” Ilia Topuria

Conor McGregor has explained why he would back Max Holloway to defeat Ilia Topuria in a possible superfight.

At UFC 300, Max Holloway put the lightweight and featherweight divisions on notice. He defeated Justin Gaethje via vicious knockout to cement his status as the true BMF of mixed martial arts. Now, many are wondering what’s next for him in the sport.

The easy answer would appear to be a showdown with Ilia Topuria, the current UFC featherweight champion. Max is a former champ at 145 pounds, and he’s been hungry to reclaim the gold ever since losing it to Alexander Volkanovski.

Conor McGregor, who has a history with Holloway, recently predicted that ‘Blessed’ would be able to get the win over Topuria if they squared off.