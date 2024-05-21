Conor McGregor explains why he would pick Max Holloway to defeat “non-champion” Ilia Topuria
Conor McGregor has explained why he would back Max Holloway to defeat Ilia Topuria in a possible superfight.
At UFC 300, Max Holloway put the lightweight and featherweight divisions on notice. He defeated Justin Gaethje via vicious knockout to cement his status as the true BMF of mixed martial arts. Now, many are wondering what’s next for him in the sport.
The easy answer would appear to be a showdown with Ilia Topuria, the current UFC featherweight champion. Max is a former champ at 145 pounds, and he’s been hungry to reclaim the gold ever since losing it to Alexander Volkanovski.
Conor McGregor, who has a history with Holloway, recently predicted that ‘Blessed’ would be able to get the win over Topuria if they squared off.
Conor McGregor picks Max Holloway to beat Ilia Topuria
McGregor backs Holloway over Topuria
“[Max] Holloway, too light, too fast. I think Holloway picks [Ilia Topuria] apart. … Topuria for me, is a non-champion in my opinion. He might have a strap but it’s a meaningless strap, in my opinion, as he holds it. I don’t see any attraction to it.”
There’s no denying that this would be one of the biggest fights of the year for the UFC. Both of these men possess incredible ability and when put together, it’d be fascinating to see what kind of dynamic they would produce.
Either way, it’s always interesting to hear what other elite fighters have to say.
Do you agree with this prediction from Conor McGregor? Do you believe we will see this fight happen later this year and if so, where should it take place? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor Ilia Topuria Max Holloway UFC