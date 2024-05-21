Tawanchai stays grounded amid skyrocketing fame in ONE Championship

Tawanchai PK Saenchai will once again grace U.S. primetime on June 7.

There, he defends his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title against “Smokin” Jo Nattawut in a rematch at ONE 167 on Prime Video. This premium live event takes place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

If the Thai superstar puts forth another remarkable performance, it will surely bolster his stature as one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the world today.

Despite the buzz surrounding his upcoming bout, Tawanchai remains grounded and focused.

“It’s important not to get blinded by the spotlight and always remember that behind an able man, there are always other able men,” he said.

The 25-year-old has quickly become a fan favorite since joining ONE Championship in 2021. His rise to fame, however, hasn’t altered his humble nature.

“ONE Championship has changed my life in a very good way. My life is better and more comfortable,” he said.

“But I’m still just acting normal. I don’t see myself as a celebrity or someone special. I’m still the same Tawanchai who eats street food as usual.”

The transition to becoming a renowned personality can be jarring, but Tawanchai manages it with grace.

“I feel like what my fans like is my work. When they come to me and ask for a selfie or something, I’ll let them take pictures until they are satisfied. I don’t feel uncomfortable,” he said.

“Except when I’m training or running. I’ll ask them to wait for me for a moment because I want to complete my training first.”