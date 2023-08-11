Conor McGregor celebrates Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg not happening in the UFC: “I could not be less interested”

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is happy that Elon Musk’s fight with Mark Zuckerberg won’t be in the octagon.

Over the last few months, the two tech moguls have been going back and forth regarding a potential fight. While a controversial decision at the time, Dana White announced his plans to make Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg. The promoter defended the bout as anything but a ‘gimmick fight‘, and that the two were serious about fighting.

While there wasn’t anybody like Conor McGregor planned for the event, White was serious about making a good undercard. Furthermore, the promoter recently revealed plans to stage Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg at the Colosseum in Italy. Sadly for White, the UFC will no longer be involved in the fight itself. Which is seemingly good news for Conor McGregor.

Elon Musk announced the news earlier today on X. In a series of posts, the tech mogul announced that his fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be self-promoted, and have nothing to do with the UFC. He confirmed that the bout would air on social media, and be held in Italy.

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

While Dana White is likely frustrated, the news that the fight won’t be happening in the octagon is pleasing to Conor McGregor. In a since-deleted post, ‘The Notorious’ responded to Elon Musk on X, writing, “I could not be less interested in this. I am so happy that the UFC will not be involved”.

As of now, Elon Musk nor Mark Zuckerberg have responded to Conor McGregor’s comments. Nonetheless, it seems that the billionaire brawl is officially on, but without the UFC and Dana White.

What do you make of Conor McGregor’s comments? Will you watch Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg?