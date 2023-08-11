Polyana Viana reveals UFC shut down cosplay entrance request: “I’ve tried so many times”

By Josh Evanoff - August 11, 2023
UFC women’s strawweight Polyana Viana won’t have a Naurto-esque entrance on Saturday.

Polyana Viana

‘Iron Lady’ has been out of the cage since a knockout win over Jinh Yu Frey in November. That win over the former Invicta FC champion was a massive one, having won three of her last four fights. Prior to that victory, Polyana Viana notched wins over Mallory Martin and Emily Whitmire.

Seven months after her latest win, Polyana Viana will return to the cage this Saturday at UFC Vegas 78. On the main card, the Brazilian will fight Iasmin Lucindo. The 21-year-old prospect scored a win over Brogan Walker in April, the first victory of her UFC career.

While Polyana Viana is excited about the walk to the cage on Saturday, she is slightly disappointed. At UFC Vegas 78 media day, the strawweight contender revealed that the promotion banned her from doing cosplay in her fights. Furthermore, she’s apparently asked several times about the subject.

Sadly, she would love to dress as a character from Naruto or another anime but will have to wait for the UFC to say it’s okay. The promotion is noteworthy for not allowing fighters to express themselves through apparel, or even their nation’s flags in recent years.

Polyana-Viana

“I’ve tried so many times,” Polyana Viana answered through a translator who asked about a potential themed entrance and her love for cosplay. “I’ve actually asked to come in with a bandana,  they’ve never allowed. I wanted a cape, I can’t get it.  I’ve tried with like a blank bandana, I can’t. Apparently, Naruto is a brand that doesn’t allow [it] or something like that.”

She continued, “I’ve tried so many times, I’ve asked and they’ve never let me do it. But if I could, definitely I would.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for Polyana Viana’s return at UFC Vegas 78?

