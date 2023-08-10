Rafael dos Anjos hopeful Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler doesn’t happen: “Other guys deserve that fight”

By Josh Evanoff - August 10, 2023
Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos doesn’t believe Conor McGregor should fight Michael Chandler.

Rafael dos Anjos, Conor McGregor

‘The Notorious’ and ‘Iron’ are currently coaching the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. While the season is going smoothly, save for a dangerous coach challenge, fans wonder if they’ll actually see the two lightweights fight. In recent weeks, Conor McGregor has called for a fight with Justin Gaethje instead of Michael Chandler.

If the Irishman doesn’t end up fighting the former Bellator champion, that’ll be all good to Rafael dos Anjos. The Brazilian discussed the potential fight at UFC Vegas 78 media day, as he’s slated to face Vicente Luque in the headliner. In his press conference, he admitted that he doesn’t believe Conor McGregor should fight Michael Chandler.

The former UFC lightweight champion kept his reasoning simple, he doesn’t believe Michael Chandler deserves the fight. In Rafael dos Anjos’ view, there are many more deserving fighters for Conor McGregor than the former Bellator champion. It’s worth noting the Brazilian was previously booked to fight ‘The Notorious’ at UFC 196 in 2016 before Nate Diaz stepped in.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor

“He fights whoever he wants, he picks his fights,” Rafael dos Anjos stated when asked about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. “I think it makes sense because of the show like, but Conor man. To be honest with you I don’t think Chandler deserved that fight, there’s other guys that deserve that fight. But I think it makes sense because of the show and all of that, usually all the coaches fight at the end of the show.”

He continued, “But, I don’t know if this is the first time the coaches didn’t fight. I don’t know the statistics but it will make sense. But, to be honest with you, nothing against Chandler, but I think there are other guys that deserved that fight.”

What do you make of these comments from Rafael dos Anjos? Do you want to see Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler?

